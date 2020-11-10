Maryse and her husband The Miz appeared on the Notsam Wrestling podcast to promote season two of "Miz & Mrs". The duo discusses a number of things, including The Miz's father trying to steal his WrestleMania moment, what Maryse adds to Miz's character, John Morrison and the possibility of Maryse returning to the WWE.

Maryse's last match in the WWE was a pay-per-view match in 2018, when she teamed up with her husband to face off against Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan at Hell in a Cell. Her last appearance was at Elimination Chamber in 2019 to announce that she and The Miz were expecting their second child.

Maryse will never say never to returning to the WWE

Despite not appearing in WWE programming since 2019, Maryse has confirmed that she would love to return to the company. However, a number of factors play a role in this, including the fact that she is a mother and now has a family. She did admit that this will not prevent her from being involved, though.

"Always. The thing about me is I will think, ‘I have kids. I have a family.’ But also when I start getting excited about something, that is something that my brain gets busy with and my husband is Mr. Money in the Bank. WrestleMania might be in Los Angeles. You start adding all these elements. Also, the fact that I love WWE. I love everything about it. It’s been my family for so long.

"I don’t think I will not be in with them in some capacity. I always come back. Listen, I was back on SmackDown and I just had a baby five months postpartum and I had a match against Brie Bella on SmackDown. We were the main event. If you would have told me that when I was pregnant I would have started laughing. It’s really hard to say never. We will see." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Maryse is clearly interested in returning to the WWE and it would be great to see her back alongside her husband The Miz, who is currently Mr. Money in the Bank.

It would be nice to see how WWE creative would try and tie her into a storyline with The Miz and John Morrison. However, only time will tell whether or not Maryse chooses to return.