Maryse provides update on her WWE in-ring future

Maryse has reiterated that she wants to return to in-ring action in WWE one day. The two-time Divas Champion gave birth to her second child with The Miz in September 2019. Since then, she has not competed in any matches or appeared in any WWE storylines.

During a Twitter Q&A to promote her USA Network show, Miz & Mrs, Maryse addressed her WWE future. Answering a fan who wanted to know if she will make a comeback, the 37-year-old said she still has one more run left in her.

I think i got one more run in me #MizAndMrs https://t.co/g8h8DmdgBK — Maryse Mizanin (@MaryseMizanin) December 11, 2020

Maryse’s latest WWE run

In April 2016, Maryse returned to WWE television on the post-WrestleMania 32 episode of WWE RAW. She caused a distraction at ringside to help her husband, The Miz, win the Intercontinental Championship from Zack Ryder.

The Miz and Maryse featured prominently on SmackDown following the 2016 WWE Draft. They went on to face John Cena and Nikki Bella in a losing effort at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017.

Maryse gave birth to her first child with The Miz in March 2018. Five months later, she returned to the ring to face Brie Bella in a match that main-evented SmackDown. She also joined forces with The Miz to defeat Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella at Hell in a Cell in September 2018.

Advertisement

Speaking on NotSam Wrestling in November 2020, Maryse gave more details on a possible in-ring return. The Miz & Mrs star made it clear that she will always be part of the WWE family, whether she is competing or not. She also admitted that she never expected to wrestle just five months after having her first baby.

"I don’t think I will not be in with them [WWE] in some capacity. I always come back. Listen, I was back on SmackDown and I just had a baby five months postpartum and I had a match against Brie Bella on SmackDown. We were the main event. If you would have told me that when I was pregnant I would have started laughing. It’s really hard to say never. We will see." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Maryse held the Divas Championship on two occasions during her first WWE run between 2006 and 2011. She won the title for the first time against Michelle McCool on SmackDown in December 2008. Over a year later, she defeated Gail Kim on a February 2010 episode of RAW to claim the title again.