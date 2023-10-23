Massive 19-match streak looms over Gunther's head for over 2 months: Can he end it at Crown Jewel or Survivor Series 2023?

On WWE RAW, Gunther has been one of the most dominant superstars in recent times. The Austrian added a new level of prestige to the Intercontinental Championship by becoming the longest-reigning IC Champion some time ago. However, despite all these achievements, there is a concerning streak looming over his head.

While The Ring General has been dominant on Monday Night RAW, he has barely been featured on Premium Live Events. Since SummerSlam 2023, he has competed on 19 occasions, but none of them have been at PLEs. In fact, since WrestleMania 39, the Austrian wrestler has only featured on three premium live events.

While one would expect this streak to be broken at Crown Jewel 2023, to the disappointment of many fans, Gunther is not advertised to be a part of the event in Saudi Arabia.

In fact, WWE has a live event on the same day, and the Intercontinental Champion is advertised to be a part of it. Even though the card for the event is subject to change, it's unlikely that Gunther won't be a part of it.

Hence, this raises a question about when The Ring General will defend his championship at a PLE. If not Crown Jewel, his next best chance would come at Survivor Series. Given his stature, fans would like to see him wrestle at major events as regularly as possible.

Massive WWE star recently praised Gunther

Since making his debut on the main roster, Gunther has been one of the most dominant champions in the company. The Austrian has worked very hard to evolve in his career and become a force to be reckoned with. Naturally, the work he has put in has earned him praise from fans and colleagues.

One colleague who recently praised the Intercontinental Champion is Cody Rhodes. During an interview with WWE Deutschland, Rhodes praised The Ring General. He said:

"To me, specifically Gunther, just in this moment, he put in so much effort in building this version of himself, this final form. From this evolved version of what was Walter and Gunther when he first got into WWE. And there is this odd collection of people who effort shame. And my gosh, what he's doing is 100% what you're supposed to do no matter when you get signed."

Rhodes further added:

"The point is every time they see you, you're supposed to have grown. You're supposed to be better or at least reaching your optimal or maximum potential. And with him, we haven't even seen the maximum potential yet. Every week he does something more special. Not the friendliest guy, by no means. I don't know... An absolutely outstanding sports entertainer, wrestler, all those things."

The praise The Ring General has received from Cody Rhodes is a testament to the success he has had on the main roster. While the two haven't crossed paths until now, it will be interesting to see if they do sometime in the future.