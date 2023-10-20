35-year-old WWE Superstar makes a bold claim about Gunther

The current Intercontinental Champion Gunther has been put on notice by one of his former WWE rivals.

The star in question is Ricochet, who has been a one-time NXT Champion, a one-time United States Champion, and a one-time Intercontinental Champion.

The Ring General started his longest-reigning IC title reign by defeating the 35-year-old star on the June 10, 2022 episode of SmackDown. Ricochet had his rematch on the blue brand but failed to win the Intercontinental Championship back from the Imperium leader.

However, before colliding inside a World Wrestling Entertainment ring, the two men faced each other at Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) back in 2017.

Even though Ricochet was unsuccessful in pinning Gunther in WWE, he went over the champion six years ago. The Imperium leader was known as WALTER during his tenure with Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

Recently, a fan shared a video of WALTER and Ricochet facing at PWG All-Star Weekend 13 - Night 1 on Oct 20th, 2017. Following an impeccable performance, the 35-year-old star took home the win and also responded to the fan saying:

"And I plan on doing it again ✊🏽," he wrote.

By the reply to the tweet, The One and Only has made his intentions clear. Will he be the man to dethrone The Ring General? Only time will tell.

Cody Rhodes spoke about Gunther's WWE Intercontinental title run

The American Nightmare recently praised The Imperium leader's longest-reigning Intercontinental Championship run. The 36-year-old star has already added his name to history books by breaking Honky Tonk Man's record.

While speaking on WWE Deutschland, the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion Cody Rhodes spoke about The Ring General's growth as a performer in the Stamford-based promotion.

"To me, specifically Gunther, just in this moment, he put in so much effort in building this version of himself, this final form. From this evolved version of what was Walter and Gunther when he first got into WWE. And there is this odd collection of people who effort shame. And my gosh, what he's doing is a 100% what you're supposed to do no matter when you get signed," Rhodes said.

This week on Monday Night RAW, The Ring General retained his IC title by defeating Bronson Reed. Shortly after the star's win, The Viking Raider's Ivar teased that he could challenge the champion next.

Do you want to see Gunther vs. Ivar on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

