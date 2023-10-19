"Not the friendliest guy" - 10-time Champion gives his honest opinion of Gunther's current WWE run

Gunther's reign as the WWE Intercontinental Champion has broken several records over the past few decades, and The Ring General is set on creating new records heading into Crown Jewel 2023. Recently, former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes praised The Ring General's current title run.

Last year, Gunther won the Intercontinental Championship and dominated the blue brand for nearly a year before finally moving to Monday Night RAW. The title reign already made its way to the promotion's history books after he broke Honky Tonk Man's record.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion and 10-time champ Cody Rhodes spoke highly of The Ring General and praised his growth as a performer in the promotion. Check it out:

"To me, specifically Gunther, just in this moment, he put in so much effort in building this version of himself, this final form. From this evolved version of what was Walter and Gunther when he first got into WWE. And there is this odd collection of people who effort shame. And my gosh, what he's doing is a 100% what you're supposed to do no matter when you get signed."

Rhodes went on to praise The Ring General's transformation over the past years.

"The point is every time they see you, you're supposed to have grown. You're supposed to be better or at least reaching your optimal or maximum potential. And with him, we haven't even seen the maximum potential yet. Every week he does something more special. Not the friendliest guy, by no means. I don't known... An absolutely outstanding sports entertainer, wrestler, all those things." (From 5:00 to 6:05)

Gunther recently defended his Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW

Earlier this year, Gunther made his way to RAW during the annual WWE Draft. The Ring General had new challengers and superstars to deal with on the red brand, such as Matt Riddle and Tommaso Ciampa.

After his feud with Drew McIntyre and the decisive win at the Biggest Party of The Summer, The Ring General feuded with The Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and narrowly escaped with this title

Earlier this month, Bronson Reed punched his ticket to a match against the current Intercontinental Champion for the title after he defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Chad Gable on Monday Night RAW.

However, The Ring General proved his dominance once again as he faced The Colossal and successfully defended his title. The win marked his 75th successful title defense across all shows, PLEs, and live events.

