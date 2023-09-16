Massive betrayal to cause title change? 4 possible finishes for IYO SKY vs. Asuka on WWE SmackDown next week

WWE SmackDown continued moving various stories of the women's division forward this week. It was mostly courtesy of one major match. Bayley went one-on-one with Asuka, the number one contender for IYO SKY's coveted title.

Dakota Kai was ringside for the bout, but there was some slight dissension between the two Damage CTRL members before the match. Asuka eventually picked up a win thanks to Bayley's other rival, Shotzi, distracting The Role Model.

Things aren't getting any easier, however. IYO SKY will defend her gold against Asuka on next week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. With the chaos surrounding the group and the various stars opposing Damage CTRL, all eyes are on the big-time bout.

What could happen when Asuka and IYO SKY go one-on-one for the first time in a major match on SmackDown? In this article, we will look at a handful of possible ways the upcoming bout could come to a conclusion.

Below are four possible finishes for IYO SKY vs. Asuka on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Damage CTRL could help IYO SKY retain her WWE Women's Championship

All three members of Damage CTRL.

Damage CTRL has been a top act in WWE for over a year now. The stable is comprised of IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Bayley. The Role Model formed the group, which debuted at SummerSlam 2022.

Despite the stable having friction at times, things are clearly working. IYO and Dakota are two-time Women's Tag Team Champions. Plus, SKY is obviously the reigning WWE Women's Champion. The group wins gold.

When Asuka and IYO clash on Friday Night SmackDown, the duo of Bayley and Kai may be the difference makers. If Dakota distracts the referee, The Role Model could hit Asuka, thus allowing SKY to hit her picture-perfect Moonsault.

#3. Shotzi could help Asuka win the title

Shotzi and Bayley

On WWE SmackDown, Bayley could've potentially derailed Asuka's momentum ahead of her big-time bout next week. Unfortunately for The Role Model, that wasn't to be. Instead, she lost her match.

Of course, Bayley does have a solid excuse for losing. While on the outside of the ring, Shotzi showed up from the crowd, scaring The Role Model. Asuka managed to get a quick victory as a result.

When IYO SKY battles Asuka, the WWE Women's Championship may change hands thanks to The Ballsy Badass. Shotzi will surely keep Bayley from interfering but may also strike The Genius Of The Sky if the referee isn't looking. Regardless, the howling superstar may be the difference maker.

#2. Bayley could shockingly turn on IYO SKY

Expand Tweet

As noted, there is some tension within Damage CTRL. The despised WWE faction has had issues off and on for months now, dating back to around WrestleMania. While many of their issues were seemingly resolved at SummerSlam, more seems to be cropping up each week.

For starters, Bayley seems frustrated with IYO accepting challenges and not listening to The Role Model's game plan. Worse yet, Dakota Kai seemed to doubt Bayley's chances against Asuka. In fact, the former RAW Women's Champion has been cutting angrier and more frustrated promos each week.

Bayley's issues may boil over on WWE SmackDown next week. The former SmackDown Women's Champion may shockingly cost IYO her coveted title. Following the bout, Bayley may viciously assault The Genius Of The Sky and kick her out of Damage CTRL for good.

#1. There may be no proper finish to extend the bout to Fastlane

Expand Tweet

Asuka vs. IYO SKY is a dream match for many. They have a history dating back to their days in Japan and have been in rival tag teams in WWE. A big-time singles bout between the two, however, is something that hasn't been supplied to the masses.

While many within the WWE Universe are thrilled to see the two clash, others find the bout happening on Friday Night SmackDown to be a bit underwhelming. They would prefer to see the two Japanese stars clash at a major premium live event instead.

That may actually be in the cards, however. There's a chance that the bout won't have a proper finish, thanks to the likes of Bayley, Dakota Kai, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi. With so many moving parts, the match could be thrown out, end in a disqualification, or finish as a result of a countout. Any of these options could prolong the feud to Fastlane.

