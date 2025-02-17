Massive betrayal, huge upset - 3 potential endings to Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa's feud

The Cody Rhodes-Solo Sikoa saga is seemingly far from finished. On the SmackDown after Royal Rumble 2025, Sikoa returned to Samoan Spike Rhodes to end the show, declaring his intentions.

The tensions continued this past week on Friday when Rhodes laid out Sikoa with the Cross-Rhodes during the chaotic Triple Threat bout between Jacob Fatu, Braun Strowman, and Damian Priest.

The American Nightmare and The Street Champion are on a collision course. On that note, let's look at three potential endings to Rhodes and Sikoa's feud.

#3. Cody Rhodes defeats Solo Sikoa to end his chapter with The Bloodline

Many fans feel Cody Rhodes' feud with The Bloodline has run its expiry date. Rhodes fought against Roman Reigns for two years. A new challenge emerged in the form of Solo Sikoa, which continues to this day.

The American Nightmare has already defeated Sikoa twice - SummerSlam 2024 and inside a Steel Cage on SmackDown last September. The two rivals are destined to renew their rivalry, likely at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

In Toronto, the undisputed WWE Champion could end his chapter with The Bloodline with an emphatic and clean win over the former NXT North American Champion.

#2. Sikoa dethrones Rhodes in a huge upset

Cody Rhodes has defeated Solo Sikoa multiple times. Therefore, fans expect their eventual match to be a convincing win for the reigning Undisputed Champion. However, Triple H may book a massive upset, which will completely reshape The Road to WrestleMania.

The former NXT North American Champion could defeat Rhodes in Toronto to win the WWE title for the first time in his career. This would be a major surprise for the wrestling world.

However, this is an extremely unlikely outcome, especially with the tensions within The New Bloodline and Jacob Fatu's recent loss looking to boil over.

#1. Jacob Fatu betrays Solo Sikoa

On the off-chance that Solo Sikoa dethrones Cody Rhodes, he would need The New Bloodline's help. However, Jacob Fatu will not be pleased with Sikoa following his loss this past SmackDown.

Sikoa attempted to help Fatu win the Triple Threat match, but he inadvertently Samoan Spiked Tama Tonga. This angered The Samoan Werewolf, allowing Damian Priest to take advantage of the situation amid the chaos.

Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa is an intriguing prospect, and WWE could set the rivalry in motion by having The Samoan Werewolf cost Sikoa the top prize.

