Massive betrayal; Street Profits breaking up? 3 ways their WWE Tag Team Title match vs. Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown may end

Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis of The Wyatt Sicks are set to defend their WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits this Friday on SmackDown. The Wyatts captured the title from The Street Profits and have been feuding with the popular duo for months.Amid the rivalry, the creative team has sown seeds of dissension between Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. This makes the upcoming title match so much more interesting.As Dawkins and Ford said last week, they won't just be fighting for the title this Friday, they'll be fighting for each other. That said, in this article, we will discuss three possible finishes for The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Street Profits on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.#3. The Street Profits could win the WWE Tag Team Championship on this week's SmackDownWho wouldn't love a tale of setbacks, self-doubt, and conflicts between two brothers to end in them overcoming the darkness that faces them and the darkness within them and reaching back to the top of the mountain by defeating the people that not just took them down but seek to shatter them?The Street Profits being resilient enough to fight through all of their issues and regain the WWE Tag Team Championship, and through it all, resolving the issues among themselves, would be the classic underdog story. It would also help a stacked division get back on track, because The Wyatt Sicks as champions isn't really the traditional blueprint of a strong and competitive division.#2. The Wyatt Sicks might retain the WWE Tag Team Championship after Angelo Dawkins betrays Montez Ford on SmackDown this weekThe Wyatt Sicks have sown seeds of dissension between The Street Profits that may end up breaking up the popular tag team this week on SmackDown. Their tensions have been played up to the point that a breakup seems inevitable, which means that fans may end up witnessing a massive heel turn on Friday Night SmackDown.Of Dawkins and Ford, Ford is clearly more likely to be the breakout babyface star. While Dawkins also does have potential, he is likely to work well even as a strong heel because of his size. Therefore, if a breakup must happen, circumstances and prospects necessitate Dawkins turning on Ford.Angelo may choose to take out Montez or simply walk out on him mid-match, perhaps getting triggered by a case of miscommunication or disagreement. This would allow The Wyatt Sicks to destroy Ford and retain their title. Meanwhile, WWE could set up Montez Ford vs. Angelo Dawkins in a bid to elevate both men as singles superstars.#1. Angelo Dawkins could betray Montez Ford after they fail to win the WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDownIt would make more sense for both Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford to indeed do their best to try to fight to regain their titles and fight for each other. However, failing to beat The Wyatt Sicks, even if the match is marred by interference and shenanigans, may bring a sense of disillusionment upon them.At that moment, when one is frustrated not just because one has lost a match but because of the failure of being unable to resurrect something that has been a major part of their professional success these past six years, one is not in the mental space to make the right decisions. If either Ford or Dawkins fails to keep their calm, they may end up pulling the trigger and destroying what they have built with the other over their entire WWE careers.For the reasons mentioned above, clearly, Dawkins needs to be the one who turns heel. Therefore, in a moment where both Dawkins and Ford try to support one another following a tough loss, Dawkins may tip over the edge and may suddenly snap and take Montez Ford out. If WWE plays its cards right, Ford, particularly, at 35, is someone who can be one of the company's top babyfaces for the next decade. The perfect time to pull that trigger is now.