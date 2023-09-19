Massive eight-man tag team match, returning star in action - 4 potential Fastlane feuds following WWE RAW

WWE RAW has a stacked roster. Some of the biggest names in all of pro wrestling appear on the show. This list includes the likes of Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Gunther, among others.

This week's show featured nearly all of those big stars, along with a plethora of other names. These stars range from top-level main eventers to opening card acts, but all have value to the product and make for an entertaining show. This week was no different in that regard.

In addition to offering a fun three hours, the latest episode of Monday Night RAW also seemingly set the wheels in motion for the Fastlane Premium Live Event. The big show will air on Saturday, October 7, from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

This article will take a look at four major matches that could be booked for Fastlane based on the events of Monday Night RAW. It may also take into account the build that happened prior to the red brand's latest show. What matches may be on the big event?

Below are four potential Fastlane feuds following WWE RAW.

#4. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven could defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Chelsea Green hasn't had the best luck with tag team partners in WWE. She first started teaming up with Carmella, but The Princess Of Staten Island announced her pregnancy. Chelsea then began teaming up with Sonya Deville, but unfortunately, Deville suffered an injury right after the pair won gold together.

Piper Niven stepped up, returning to action as Green's newest partner. The pair are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions but haven't yet found their groove as a duo. In fact, they still aren't meshing well. That could be bad news, as a new tag team may intend to dethrone the pair.

Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler are an unlikely duo, but they've formed a team based on both mutual respect and a desire to one-up the other. The two teams clashed on RAW, but the bout was interrupted by Nia Jax. A rematch between the two, possibly for the tag team titles, could be held at Fastlane.

#3. Gunther vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the Intercontinental Championship

Tommaso Ciampa and Giovanni Vinci

Tommaso Ciampa is one of WWE's most underrated stars. He competed on NXT for years, holding both the NXT Championship and NXT Tag Team Titles during his run on the brand. He moved to the main roster last year.

Meanwhile, Gunther is the most dominant and successful Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. He broke the record for the longest reign, but The Blackheart has made it clear that he intends to end Gunther's run with the coveted belt.

Ciampa managed to win a six-man tag team match on RAW last week. He then defeated Giovanni Vinci on the red brand this week. If Tommaso manages to defeat Ludwig Kaiser next Monday, he may go on to challenge Gunther for the prestigious belt at Fastlane. Can Ciampa dethrone The Ring General?

#2. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez could happen

Nia Jax is back in WWE! The former RAW Women's Champion returned during last week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The main event featured Rhea Ripley defending her coveted Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, but Nia chose to interfere.

She hit Big Mami Cool with a brutal Samoan Drop on the floor, which helped Rhea pick up the win. Post-match, Ripley got similar treatment and was left lying. Both The Eradicator and Rodriguez missed WWE RAW this week due to lingering issues from the beatdown.

While either star could battle Nia Jax at Fastlane, Raquel would be a more logical choice. Jax needs a win or two before receiving a title match. If she manages to defeat Rodriguez, she could then be next in line to challenge The Ripper. Meanwhile, Raquel will hope to squash Nia's momentum before it can truly build.

#1. The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh vs. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes

Judgment Day and Jey Uso

The Judgment Day runs WWE. While Rhea Ripley is dealing with the fallout from Nia Jax's vicious assault, the other three members are trying to conquer their demons in the form of four incredible babyfaces on Monday Night RAW.

Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio are dealing with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes on a near-weekly basis. If that wasn't enough, they've also made enemies out of Jey Uso. In his case, however, much of the WWE locker room isn't quite fond of the former tag team champion either.

Still, things are likely gearing up for a major multi-man match. More specifically, Judgment Day, alongside JD McDonagh, could fight all four of the battling babyfaces in an eight-man tag team match at Fastlane. This could even serve as a precursor to WarGames at Survivor Series.