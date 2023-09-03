Massive heel turn coming? 3 Possible challengers for Rey Mysterio's United States Championship after WWE Payback 2023

Rey Mysterio successfully defended his United States Championship against Austin Theory at WWE Payback 2023. After a pulsating encounter, Rey outwitted his challenger by reversing A-Town Down into a small package. The rest of the LWO members then came out to celebrate with Mysterio as Theory lay in the ring looking dejected.

Now that Rey Mysterio has successfully vanquished Theory clean twice, who's next to challenge the Hall of Famer? Will it be a new challenger, familiar foe, or in-house threat?

Below are three possible challengers for Rey Mysterio's US Title after WWE Payback 2023

#3. Grayson Waller could get his turn at the United States Title after WWE Payback

Expand Tweet

Grayson Waller has been involved in a feud with Rey Mysterio and the LWO in recent weeks on WWE SmackDown. The Aussie Icon and Austin Theory defeated Mysterio and Santos Escobar on the go-home show for Payback, with the former getting the pin on The Emperor Of Lucha Libre. Theory then came up short in Pittsburgh, suffering a clean loss in his title rematch.

Now that Theory's chance has come and gone, could Waller get his turn going after the title? The 33-year-old has impressed the WWE Universe since being called up from NXT, and he could be rewarded with a title feud potentially culminating in a match at Fastlane. We have a feeling The Now won't like this very much, though.

#2. LA Knight could finally begin his quest for gold by challenging Rey Mysterio after WWE Payback 2023

Expand Tweet

Like Rey Mysterio, LA Knight also emerged victorious at WWE Payback, defeating another cocky heel in The Miz. The Megastar's decisive win over The A-Lister was yet another stepping stone on his journey to the top of the company, leaving his immediate future wide open.

Fans have long called for the 40-year-old star to hold championship gold, and the United States Title has been in his sights for a while.

What if the man with the Undeniable Kavorka steps up to the master of the 619? What if the self-proclaimed hottest rising star in WWE came up against arguably the most beloved active legend? It would be an intriguing feud that would elevate the leader of the YEAH! Movement.

#1. Santos Escobar could turn heel on United States Champion Rey Mysterio after WWE Payback 2023

Expand Tweet

Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio have had a smooth partnership as part of the revived LWO so far. However, tensions have been teased in recent weeks, especially with both men eyeing the United States championship while Austin Theory was the champion. Escobar led one of the most formidable NXT heel factions in Legado del Fantasma, and fans are convinced that he will revert to type soon.

Given that Mysterio is the quintessential babyface and Escobar is arguably better as a heel, it seems only a matter of time until the latter turns on the former. Could this massive heel turn happen post-Payback? It's certainly a possibility as soon as Friday Night SmackDown!

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here