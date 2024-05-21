Massive hint, beautiful tribute & more - 4 signs Uncle Howdy's Wyatt 6 could debut for WWE in Saudi Arabia

Uncle Howdy has been dropping QR Codes on WWE TV for more than a month and could be building towards a potential debut at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. Perhaps, there could be an appearance of one of the members of his new rumored stable.

There have been several clues dropped in the recent week that point towards Dexter Lumis and Erick Rowan being part of the group and either man could appear in Saudi Arabia.

The following list looks at just four signs that Uncle Howdy's stable could make its mark in Saudi Arabia.

#4. WWE needs to make an impact in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has been making the headlines in recent weeks after it was noted that the country has been pushing to host a Royal Rumble or WrestleMania in the coming years. There is a belief that one of WWE's major shows would be able to take place outside of America in the next decade, but for the company to test the waters in the Middle East, this show needs to be a rousing success.

Off the back of WWE Backlash, the crowd has a lot to live up to and someone like Uncle Howdy finally making his return could be one way to ensure it will be memorable.

#3. Saudi Arabia was a special place for The Fiend

It seems that one of the biggest things about this group is that it is there to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt. The creative vision behind The Fiend passed away back in August 2023 but many fans are aware that Saudi Arabia was a special place for the former Universal Champion.

It was in the Middle East that The Fiend was finally able to lift the World Championship after his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins ended in controversy, the rematch at 2019 Crown Jewel made sure that he walked out with the title around his waist.

#2. The clues have become much bolder recently

The clues are finally coming together which means that it can't be long before a debut happens. The most recent clues have been revealing names who appear to be part of the group, and this could then lead to them finally debuting on-screen.

It seems that the clues have told the story of Wyatt's therapist going missing and being used as part of a recent Twitch stream, but it's unclear what impact this has on the overall story of Uncle Howdy without Bray Wyatt.

#1. Jeddah was one of the clues

WWE SmackDown's QR Code this past week linked to a number that many fans believed was a date. While it could have been, others have noted that the number 22423 is also the postal code for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia which is where King and Queen of the Ring will be held.

Could this be a clue that the group will debut on Saturday? Or is this another red herring so that fans believe it could happen?

