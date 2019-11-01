WWE News: The Fiend ends Crown Jewel as the new Universal Champion

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 01 Nov 2019, 02:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Fiend is the new WWE Universal Champion

There were three titles defended on tonight's Crown Jewel pay-per-view, one of which was the WWE Universal Championship. Seth Rollins looked to settle the scores with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt as he defended the gold in a Falls Count Anywhere match at the event.

Like Hell in a Cell, the entire battle for the WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel took place with the eerie red lights on. Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt wrestled all over the ringside arena in an attempt to decimate each other.

Eight Stomps, multiple chair shots and even sledgehammer strikes from The Architect wasn't enough to take out Bray Wyatt. In the end, it was The Fiend who pinned Seth Rollins and walked out of Crown Jewel as the new WWE Universal Championship.

Seth Rollins vs The Fiend

Apart from the Falls Count Anywhere stipulation, there was one added condition to make sure that the match doesn't get stopped for any reason until there is a winner. This was done to prevent an ending like their Hell in a Cell encounter, which the referee had stopped after Rollins hit The Fiend with a sledgehammer.

Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt have been fighting each other since Clash of Champions in September. Every time, The Architect escaped with his Universal Championship but in the end, The Fiend would take him out with the Mandible Claw. Not knowing how to gain an upper hand over Wyatt, Rollins even burned down the Firefly Fun House. Unfortunately, that couldn't do any harm to The Fiend.

There was only one option left for Seth Rollins, he had to defeat Bray Wyatt in the Falls Count Anywhere match to put an end to The Fiend. Things didn't work out as Rollins had planned and we have a brand new WWE Universal Champion.

Interestingly, both the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship are on SmackDown right now, with no major title left in the bag of the Red Brand.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!