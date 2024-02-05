Massive international star to compete at next Premium Live Event? - 4 possible opponents for Ilja Dragunov following WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 aired last night on Peacock. The latest Premium Live Event from the Sports Entertainment juggernaut featured a wealth of exciting matches from some of the top stars in the industry not yet on RAW or SmackDown, along with some who have been appearing on the main shows recently.

Roxanne Perez, Lyra Valkyria, and a surprise addition of Lola Vice put on a really fun Triple Threat Match. Dijak and Joe Gacy had a brutal No Disqualification Match. Fans also got to enjoy tag team action, a six-person tag team match, and even Oba Femi vs. Dragon Lee.

The main event of the night and arguably the best match in a long time saw Ilja Dragunov defend his prized NXT Championship against Trick Williams. In the biggest match of Trick's career thus far, the challenger nearly dethroned The Mad Dragon, but ultimately failed to win.

Ilja is still the reigning NXT Champion, which naturally begs the question of what's next. Who could be next to step up and face The Mad Dragon? This article will look at a handful of possible opponents he could battle next.

Below are four possible opponents for Ilja Dragunov following WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024.

#4. Dijak picked up a huge win on NXT Vengeance Day 2024

Dijak is an athletic marvel. He is one of WWE's tallest superstars, yet he's extremely agile and can do impressive moves in the ring. He spent time on the main roster as T-Bar, but most fans would prefer to forget that period of his career.

The athletic star was in a major match at WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024. He battled the crazy Joe Gacy in a No Disqualification Match. To the surprise of many, Dijak picked up a rare Premium Live Event victory and in dominant fashion.

Given Dijak's big victory, it could be argued that he's next in line for a title opportunity. Dijak and Ilja have a past and once wrestled in a Last Man Standing Match. The two renewing their rivalry in the main event scene could be a lot of fun.

#3. Dragon Lee could stick around NXT for a few more months

Dragon Lee on NXT

Dragon Lee is a fantastic lucha star who is currently part of Friday Night SmackDown. Despite being a member of the blue brand, WWE's break-out Cruiserweight also appears on NXT.

The talented Lee performed at WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024. The former North American Champion attempted to reclaim the prized belt by challenging the monster known as Oba Femi. Unfortunately, he lost to the powerhouse.

It isn't clear if Lee will remain on NXT following his loss. If he does choose to stay for a bit longer, he could challenge Ilja Dragunov for the prized NXT Championship. Lee winning the prestigious belt before moving to SmackDown again could be a great feather in his cap.

#2. Cedric Alexander deserves a push in WWE

Cedric Alexander on RAW

Cedric Alexander is an incredible performer currently part of the WWE Friday Night SmackDown brand. He has spent time on RAW and 205 Live in the past, while also dabbling on NXT at various points in time.

Unfortunately, Cedric has been one of the most underutilized and underrated WWE performers for quite some time. There was hope that things were changing recently when he had a fantastic series of matches with Dragon Lee, but his push has once again seemingly vanished.

If Alexander won't be utilized properly on the main roster, he could instead move to NXT. Cedric and Ilja Dragunov would tear the house down if they clashed at Stand & Deliver or even on an NXT special. Prime Alexander deserves a chance to succeed.

#1. Kazuchika Okada could debut and fight Ilja Dragunov on the big stage

Kazuchika Okada is an absolute legend. He has become an ace of New Japan Pro Wrestling, taking over the wrestling world in The Land Of The Rising Sun. In a move that left fans shocked, Okada revealed he won't be re-signing with the Japan-based promotion.

Naturally, fans are now wondering where he'll end up. Most assume he's going to compete in the United States. While he will most likely return to the familiar All Elite Wrestling, there's a chance that Kazuchika Okada could bet on himself and attempt to make it in the biggest promotion in the world.

If Okada were to jump to WWE, he would almost certainly start in NXT. The perfect feud to headline NXT's biggest show of the year could be The Mad Dragon vs. The Rainmaker. Could Okada instantly become a top star in America and dethrone Dragunov? Only time will tell.

