Massive King of the Ring botch, career-threatening assault & more - 4 things Adam Pearce must fix on WWE RAW

WWE reintroduced the concept of General Managers last year. For those unaware, the concept is quite simple. General Managers are authority figures who oversee a particular brand. While they answer to Triple H, FOX, and the USA Network, they still wield a fair bit of control.

Nick Aldis, however, has much more control over his brand than Adam Pearce does. The red brand has been littered with chaos lately, both on recent episodes of RAW and even at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

Given how much time Pearce has been an official for the company, one would think he is more capable of laying down the hammer than it appears. He could finally step up and do exactly that on Monday Night RAW tonight.

This article will look at a handful of things Pearce can do to fix issues on RAW. This includes an alleged contractual rematch, brutal backstage assaults, and beyond. What can the former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion do?

Below are four things Adam Pearce must fix on WWE RAW.

#4. Adam Pearce must address the potential botch with Randy Orton and Gunther

The 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring event featured the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament. Gunther beat Randy Orton to become king, but not without some controversy. Orton's shoulder was up during the count, meaning he wasn't properly pinned. The referee missed this, however, and many believe it to be a botch.

Adam Pearce could make things up on WWE Monday Night RAW. He could work out a deal with SmackDown's Nick Aldis to have Randy Orton and Gunther clash once more. This time, there will be eyes on the shoulders to ensure no alleged botch occurs.

While many believe this was a botch, it very well could have been intentional. Triple H and company officials may have wanted to protect The Viper by having his shoulder up during the pinfall to avoid a clean loss. Still, if it was a botch, Pearce needs to make good on it.

#3. Bron Breakker's behavior needs to change

Bron Breakker is one of the most talented performers in WWE. He is still relatively new to the wrestling industry, yet he's already a two-time NXT Champion and a former NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Baron Corbin.

The Big Bad Booty Nephew went on a tear during WWE RAW last week. He brutalized Kale Dixon both during their bout and post-match, sending the NXT Level Up star to the hospital. He then jumped others backstage including Ricochet.

Not only did Bron do all of these things, but he blatantly told Adam Pearce that he wasn't going to stop. Scrap Daddy needs to lay down the law and suspend or fine Breakker for his behavior. That may be the only way to make him stop. He could do exactly that on RAW tonight.

#2. Carlito has been jumping LWO members

Bron Breakker isn't the only man who has been attacking people backstage in violent fashion. Carlito, a former WWE United States Champion, has also been guilty of this kind of behavior. In fact, it even started over on SmackDown.

The "cool" superstar took out Dragon Lee mysteriously backstage that led to him becoming a villain in WWE. Then on Monday Night RAW last week, Cruz Del Toro was found attacked and Judgment Day later stated Carlito did it and the former champion didn't deny the accusation.

Adam Pearce needs to nip these attacks in the bud too. While he could suspend or fine Carlito, perhaps the best option is to have the Latino World Order get revenge the old-fashioned way. Pearce could book Carlito to battle Dragon Lee or even Rey Mysterio in singles competition.

#1. Becky Lynch claims she has an automatic rematch clause in her WWE contract

Liv Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring 2024

Becky Lynch had a tough night at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. Thanks to a distraction from Dominik Mysterio, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion lost to Liv Morgan and gave up her Women's World Title.

Notably, Becky was enraged when interviewed and said she has a guaranteed rematch clause in her contract. WWE gave these up many years ago, however, which raises questions about the validity of her claim.

Adam Pearce must look into Lynch's contract and determine if she is owed a rematch or not. If her contract specifically offers it, he needs to have the two clash live on RAW. If she is wrong, however, Becky has to go to the back of the line.