Massive name must return after 518 days to cost Randy Orton and Kevin Owens against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40 

The United States title match at WrestleMania 40 will see current champion Logan Paul collide with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a triple-threat match. While the odds are stacked against him, The Maverick could still emerge victorious if a massive name returns to help him.

We are indeed talking about Logan's brother, Jake Paul. For fans unaware, the boxer's only WWE appearance came at Crown Jewel 2022 when Logan collided with Roman Reigns. While he has yet to make an appearance on WWE TV since then, WrestleMania 40 might be the right time for him to make a comeback.

Since prevailing over two of the biggest names of WWE won't be an easy task for Logan, he must have his brother Jake as backup. The 27-year-old boxer needs to return after 518 days and make his presence felt during the match to cost Randy Orton and Kevin Owens a potential win.

This potential angle would then set up a blockbuster tag team match between the Paul brothers and Randy Orton & Kevin Owens.

Wrestling veteran praised Logan Paul

Logan Paul has some interesting spots in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. His back and forth with Kevin Owens and other superstars made for an entertaining watch.

Talking about the same, former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently heaped praise on Logan. Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran admired The Maverick's creative work in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, hailing him as a natural.

"Logan Paul is natural. He's a natural. The only thing I want to see more out of this match is Logan Paul and Kevin Owens because they were the interesting component of this. As we just mentioned, Logan Paul somewhere got a black sharpie and he's drawing or writing backwards, like Owens is fat, and pictures of one of the Weebles that wobble. You fill it with sand but they won't fall over. And that was great stuff." [From 05:07 to 06:12]

You can check out the entire conversation below:

Logan has become one of the top names on the main roster in a very short span of time. The Maverick has been top-notch both inside the ring and on the mic, and it will be interesting to see what is in store for him at The Show of Shows.

