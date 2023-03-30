WWE fever is sky-high as WrestleMania 39 takes over Hollywood this weekend. Emanating live from the SoFi Stadium, the two-night spectacle will feature today's top superstars in action.

Among those massive names is John Cena, who will also return to The Grandest Stage of Them All. Ignoring his cinematic FireFly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36, this will be Cena's first proper encounter at The Show of Shows in five years. The Champ's opponent is none other than the current United States Champion, Austin Theory.

Let's look at five potential finishes for Austin Theory vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

#5 Austin Theory pins John Cena clean

Among all the possible outcomes, this one is the most likely. For more than two years, many members of the WWE family have pin-pointed Theory as the next "John Cena." Considering the attention he received upon his call-up, Vince McMahon also saw much of Cena in the current United States Champion.

The Leader of The Cenation's time in the ring is limited as his Hollywood schedule catches up on the sixteen-time World Champion. In recent years, Cena has stepped away from the spotlight to focus on his acting career. In doing so, he has put over many younger superstars of the next generation.

This Saturday at WrestleMania 39, he will probably do the same for A-Town Down. Pinning the "GOAT," at least in Michael Cole's eyes, would provide the 25-year-old youngster with a massive surge in momentum. People will start taking him more seriously, and his stock will rise.

Given he is a heel, Austin Theory could use under-handed tactics to retain the US Title, but a clean pinfall victory would serve as a better passing-of-the-torch moment.

#4. John Cena wins the United States Title at WrestleMania 39

One could argue that booking Theory vs. Cena for the United States Title was a mistake because it spoiled the conclusion. Considering The Champ's age and busy filming schedule, there is no way he could hold an active, mid-card championship again, especially in the post-Mania season, where ratings take a dip.

However, WWE may have a trick up its sleeve. The outcome may not be a foregone conclusion. If history has taught us anything, we know that Cena can never be counted out and put aside.

In the unlikely event that John Cena wins the US Title, expect him to drop the gold almost immediately back to Theory.

#3. Theory vs. Cena ends in a double count-out

As The Champ pointed out during their confrontation on March 6, Theory will be the loser in any eventual match outcome. However, this encounter is equally, if not more, significant for the poster boy of WWE's PG-Era.

In his two previous 'Mania encounters, his opponents mercilessly and ruthlessly buried Cena. At WrestleMania 36, Bray Wyatt's mind games got the better of The Champ, who had virtually no offense. In 2018, The Undertaker emerged from the darkness to squash the sixteen-time World Champion in under three minutes.

Consequently, WWE may be tempted to book an inconclusive finish to this encounter without a definitive winner. This would result in a double count-out. The crowd will be disappointed, and the decision could prove counter-productive in the long run.

#2. Logan Paul costs John Cena the United States Title at WrestleMania 39

Before WWE went ahead with Theory vs. Cena, The Champ was scheduled for a blockbuster dream match against Logan Paul. However, those plans were shelved in favor of the current United States Title match.

Having said that, the door is still open for Cena vs. Paul in the future, the seeds of which can be sown at WrestleMania 39. The Maverick has a scheduled war with Seth "Freakin" Rollins at The Show of Shows, but he can pull off double duty to set up a rivalry with The Peacemaker.

Last year, WWE set up Paul vs. The Miz at SummerSlam 2022 when the latter stabbed the former in the back. Hence, there is a precedent for the above-mentioned prediction.

#1. Randy Orton returns to help John Cena win at WrestleMania 39

Will Randy Orton return at WrestleMania 39?

According to various media outlets, Randy Orton is nearing an in-ring return. The Viper was out with a severe back injury last May. Upon a spinal fusion surgery, Orton is rumored to make a stunning comeback very soon.

Although the RAW After 'Mania is reserved for such surprises, WWE could move it up to The Show of Shows. At WrestleMania 39, The Apex Predator's iconic theme song could hit to the roar of the sold-out crowd. Orton could help on-screen rival and real-life friend, John Cena, win the US Title.

To add insult to injury, he could RKO Theory. This could set up Theory vs. Orton in the future. Either way, the sight of The Champ and The Viper working together would blow the roof off the house.

