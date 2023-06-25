Massive return at WWE Money in the Bank may set up blockbuster Bloodline match we never got to see

Money in the Bank is now merely days away, and WWE could be making plans to ensure that it is one of the biggest events of the year.

With SummerSlam right around the corner and The Bloodline currently in ruins, it's likely that the winner of the contract will be looking to cash in on Roman Reigns at the Biggest Party of Summer.

One match that was set up back at Crown Jewel in 2022 was Jake Paul vs Solo Sikoa, something that the company hasn't mentioned since. If Logan Paul is able to win the contract with the help of his brother or even KSI next weekend, then it could lead to this match finally taking place.

RJ... 8•24 @RJ2OO



Solo Sikoa vs Jake paul



#WWECrownJewel Triple H give me this matchSolo Sikoa vs Jake paul Triple H give me this match Solo Sikoa vs Jake paul #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/iJmm2zoDFT

WWE kept the two men away from each other that night for a reason and has built Solo Sikoa like an unbeatable beast ever since he made his debut at Calsh at the Castle last year.

Could Jake Paul and Solo Sikoa finally collide inside a WWE ring in 2023?

The thought here is that if Logan Paul wins the MITB contract, he might want to cash it in on Roman Reigns over Seth Rollins since the two men have already settled their differences, and Reigns needed backup in Saudi Arabia in order to come out on top.

This time around, Paul could cash in on Reigns, and Solo could look to run interference to ensure that his Tribal Chief retains his title, which is where Jake Paul comes in.

The Paul Brothers vs Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa could then lead to Jake vs Solo, which could be built up as a main event-level PLE match for one of the events that Reigns misses.

Do you think Logan Paul will win Money in the Bank and cash in on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

