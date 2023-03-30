Massive reunion off the table, roadblock for Randy Orton - 5 injured WWE Superstars who will sadly miss WrestleMania 39

We are only three days away from WrestleMania Hollywood, which is shaping up to be a star-studded affair. While WWE has booked several compelling matches for the grand showcase, several popular superstars will miss the event due to unfortunate injuries.

While some struggled with long-term injuries dating back to last year, others fell victim to recent mishaps. Here, we look at five WWE Superstars who will likely miss WrestleMania 39 due to their injuries. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Kofi Kingston

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston suffered an ankle injury on SmackDown last month. He was involved in a segment that would set up the five-man No. 1 Contender's Match to crown the challenger for the Intercontinental Championship.

Kingston was booked to compete in this bout, but he suffered the injury when all five superstars engaged in a brawl during the build-up to the match. He underwent surgery last week and is on the road to recovery. The New Day member won't compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year but is expected to appear at the show.

#4 AJ Styles

AJ Styles had just united with The Good Brothers on RAW, and the group was in the middle of a feud with The Judgment Day. However, The Phenomenal One suffered an ankle fracture while attempting a move off the top rope at a house show in December last year. Although Styles didn't undergo surgery, he confirmed it would be his longest time without actively competing in the ring.

He recently confirmed that doctors had predicted a four-month recovery from his injury. Thus, The Phenomenal One will most likely miss WrestleMania, and we may not see him inside the squared circle until May. It should be noted that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have rarely worked on television and in live events since AJ Styles was forced to take a break from in-ring action.

#3 Big E

Last year, fan-favorite WWE Superstar Big E moved to SmackDown after losing his world title to Brock Lesnar, joining Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on the blue brand. However, the New Day reunion was cut short when Big E suffered a broken neck while taking a bump at ringside on SmackDown. He has since been off television, undergoing a crucial recovery process.

Big E recently revealed that he would soon undergo scans to help determine his in-ring future. Although Big E is not expected to be back inside the ring anytime soon, he could make a one-off appearance at WrestleMania like Randy Orton. But New Day's long-awaited in-ring reunion will remain off the table for a while.

#2 Randy Orton

Randy Orton has been out of action since suffering a back injury in May 2022. The Viper had to undergo surgery and a lengthy recovery period. Given the grave nature of his injury, it is no surprise that Randy Orton was not booked for WrestleMania this year. This is only the second time in his legendary career that he has had to miss the show because of a health issue.

It's worth noting, though, that backstage rumors have hinted at Randy Orton's surprise appearance at WrestleMania 39. WWE fans expressed that it would be epic to have him confront Cody Rhodes, given their history dating back to The American Nightmare's first run in the company. However, that entirely depends on whether he is medically cleared for an in-ring return.

His tag team partner, Matt Riddle, has been off television since December 2022. The RK-Bro member was reportedly handed a two-month suspension for violating WWE's wellness policy. There's a good chance that the top tag team will return together after WrestleMania.

#1 Bray Wyatt - WrestleMania match seemingly scrapped

Bray Wyatt is the only WWE Superstar on this list who was scheduled to compete at WrestleMania this year. He had just started his feud with Bobby Lashley when he suspiciously went missing from television.

Fans became concerned when the former Universal Champion was pulled from house shows over the last few weeks. Backstage reports have confirmed that Bray Wyatt is suffering from an illness, but its nature has not been disclosed.

Although there are no updates on his potential return, recent reports have claimed that WWE plans to start teasing his possible comeback this week. In his absence, Bobby Lashley has openly stated that he has worked too hard to be denied a match at WrestleMania. Thus, The All Mighty is meticulously searching for his WrestleMania opponent and might bump into the right person for the job on SmackDown.

