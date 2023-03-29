WWE Superstar LA Knight hints at last-minute change of plans for his WrestleMania appearance

WWE Superstar LA Knight could be on the verge of being omitted from WrestleMania Hollywood, which the SmackDown heel finds unacceptable.

Knight has experienced a meteoric rise in popularity over the last couple of months, courtesy of his entertaining work on the microphone. He has spent his time on the Road to WrestleMania, criticizing WWE's decision not to book "LA Knight" for the biggest wrestling show of the year, primarily when it is being held in LA.

Last week, he locked horns with Rey Mysterio and defeated the masked legend following a brief interference from Dominik. He spoke about his big win over the future Hall of Famer in a backstage interview, arguing that the assistance from Dominik played no part in his victory.

Knight complained that people in the WWE Universe still don't believe he should have a spot at WrestleMania. The SmackDown star was quoted as saying:

"You look really confused and I understand why because now you are talking about assist? Nah nah, let me talk to ya! The only thing that got assisted out there was me assisting myself to a win over a Hall of Famer. Man's about to go into the Hall of Fame next week and guess what? He had to lie down and count them lights while the referee was counting to three for the one and only LA Knight. Now in one week, here comes WrestleMania. And guess what, still, there are people out there thinking that you can't have an LA WrestleMania without LA Knight. Like Yeah!" (0:08 - 0:46)

However, Knight remained optimistic that it was all far from over for his WrestleMania hopes. The top heel asserted that the upcoming premium live event would feature an "LA Knight moment," and he would make it happen by any means necessary. He continued:

"But here we are, still not presented with WrestleMania getting its LA Knight moment. No worries in the world because I'll tell you why, WrestleMania will get that LA Knight moment. Why? Because whose game is it? With everybody saying, LA Knight. Yeah!" (0:47 - 1:06)

You can watch his backstage interview below:

LA Knight is set to compete in a huge match on WWE SmackDown

WWE has confirmed the annual Andre the Giant Battle Royal for SmackDown's final show before WrestleMania 39. The match will feature several top superstars from RAW and SmackDown locking horns to win the prestigious bout.

WWE @WWE #SmackDown? Who will win this year's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal THIS FRIDAY on #WrestleMania Who will win this year's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal THIS FRIDAY on #WrestleMania #SmackDown? https://t.co/JGA1HtOF9p

LA Knight has been announced as one of the participants in the contest. Interestingly, Bobby Lashley - another superstar who no longer has a match at WrestleMania - will also compete in this bout.

Recent reports have suggested that WWE could use the Battle Royal to set up a match between Knight and Lashley at WrestleMania Night One. The All Mighty had openly talked about finding a different opponent after his feud with Bray Wyatt ended abruptly when the latter went off television due to an undisclosed illness.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit SmackDown LowDown and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes