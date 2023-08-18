Massive Roman Reigns match made official on SmackDown; Main Event - 4 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

Last weekend was an incredibly slow one by WWE Network and Peacock standards. This came off of the heels of two busy weeks that saw a few massive premium live events air, accompanying originals and new classic content.

This week has been equally slow. Monday featured one upload, an episode of RAW Talk, where Matt Camp and Megan Morant broke down the action from the red brand. A week-old episode of NXT was then added on-demand on Tuesday.

Things picked up a bit on Wednesday when a month-old episode of RAW was added on-demand, along with a new episode of The Bump. Piper Niven, Chelsea Green, and LA Knight were the guests. Lastly, a new edition of This Week In WWE was made available on Thursday.

This upcoming weekend will be another slow one for subscribers of either video-on-demand platform. Just four full-length shows are being promoted to arrive, two of which aired on other platforms recently. Still, much of it will be entertaining. What's set to be added to the archives or stream over the coming days?

Below are four shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#4. The SmackDown LowDown will be back with a new episode

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown will stream on WWE Network & Peacock this weekend. The series' latest installment will air on Saturday, August 19th, 2023, beginning at about 10 AM EST.

The program will see Matt Camp and Megan Morant analyze and break down the events from Friday Night SmackDown. Select exclusive interviews from backstage at the event will also be spliced in throughout the show.

Eight of SmackDown's best stars were featured on last week's show, the interview portions of which can be seen above. First, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland were interviewed about The Celtic Warrior's big match with Edge.

Additionally, the Damage CTRL trio of Dakota Kai, Bayley, and WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY were interviewed. Upon leaving, Shotzi was shown following them. Lastly, new United States Champion Rey Mysterio discussed his victory.

#3. WWE Main Event & #2. SmackDown, two shows will be made available on-demand

Expand Tweet

Two shows that recently made air elsewhere will be added on-demand over the course of the weekend. As a reminder, RAW, SmackDown, NXT Level Up, and Main Event all air on other platforms before finding their way onto the standard streaming services fans subscribe to.

RAW and SmackDown air on USA and FOX, while both Main Event and Level Up first appear on Hulu. The standard shows on cable and network television are on a 30-day delay, while Level Up and Main Event are on what's closer to a two-week delay.

WWE Main Event from August 3rd, 2023 is set to be added to the archives on Saturday, August 19th. The opening bout from the show saw Dana Brooke take on Xia Li. Bronson Reed and Apollo Crews then clashed in the main event.

Friday Night SmackDown from July 21st, 2023 will be available on-demand beginning on Sunday, August 20th. The show featured Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns becoming official for SummerSlam, along with Jey revealing Tribal Combat would take place.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

NXT Level Up will stream across both WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The show will air at 10 PM EST on Friday, August 18th, immediately following SmackDown on FOX. While the show will air on both platforms, it will not be added on-demand for Peacock subscribers after appearing on the live feed for up to two weeks.

The main event of the NXT B-show this week will see Ikemen Jiro battling Oro Mensah. Oro will be joined by his Meta-Four stablemates Noam Dar, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson.

In addition to that main event bout, two other matches are set to take place on NXT Level Up. The opening match will see Jacy Jayne clash with Karmen Petrovic. Additionally, Dani Palmer will face Brooklyn Barlow.