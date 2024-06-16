Massive spoiler, huge betrayal? - 5 reasons why Drew McIntyre lost at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre came ridiculously close to winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland, where he challenged Damian Priest for the title. Unfortunately for The Scottish Warrior, CM Punk had other plans.

McIntyre and Priest locked horns in an intense bout that saw both superstars push each other to their limits. However, a mishap took out the match official for some time, leaving room for a jaw-dropping interference from Punk. The Second City Saint made an unadvertised appearance on the show and blew McIntyre's chances of 'finishing his story.'

Here, we look at five reasons Drew McIntyre lost his title match against Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024. So, without further ado, let's begin.

Trending

#1 Feud with CM Punk continues

Although CM Punk has largely spent time away from the ring recovering from his injury since his return, Drew McIntyre frequently mentions him on WWE RAW. The Scottish Warrior has continued to take shots at The Best in the World, which has again backfired against him.

Previously, CM Punk helped end McIntyre's World Heavyweight Championship reign at WrestleMania XL and later cost him a title opportunity on RAW. Punk attacking Drew McIntyre to prevent him from picking up his fairytale victory in front of the home crowd will add more intensity to their feud.

#2 Avoid predictability at WWE Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre came close to winning the world title at Clash at the Castle 2022, where he challenged Roman Reigns. He lost the match due to the interference of Solo Sikoa, who made his main roster debut on the show. Many expected The Scottish Warrior to get his moment at Clash at the Castle this year.

There is no denying that McIntyre was the top favorite to walk out with the World Heavyweight Championship from the recently concluded premium live event. Booking his loss against Damian Priest in their latest title bout allowed WWE to pull off a massive twist that serves two storylines.

#3 Drew McIntyre's title chase continues

Drew McIntyre technically had Damian Priest pinned to the mat for over ten seconds. The crowd counted for the hometown hero while the match official was knocked out. This allowed CM Punk to enter the ring, posing as a referee, and hit McIntyre with a low blow, enabling Priest to capitalize.

Although many WWE Superstars have urged McIntyre to accept responsibility for his losses, he is deservedly frustrated with outside interferences costing him big title victories. Losing another match, especially on such a platform, would turn the Scotsman vicious, and we may see him walk out to "Broken Dreams" on RAW after Clash at the Castle.

#4 The importance of The Judgment Day

Drew McIntyre defeated Finn Balor this past Monday to get The Judgment Day barred from ringside. Interestingly, Damian Priest had spent the last few weeks repeatedly claiming he did not need the heel stable to help retain his World Heavyweight Championship. However, things were very different for the champion at Clash at the Castle.

The Archer of Infamy being pinned for more than ten seconds could be an argument in favor of The Judgment Day. The rest of the group can question Damian Priest the next time he criticizes them for losses, especially Finn Balor. McIntyre was protected in defeat, and he may go after the title again. However, Priest potentially has to watch his back, with The Judgment Day seemingly heading towards implosion.

#5 Poetic ending with Money in the Bank

Drew McIntyre has openly expressed his disdain for the Money in the Bank briefcase in the past. His past two world championship reigns ended unceremoniously after successful cash-ins, first by The Miz in 2021 and then by Damian Priest this year.

Triple H could be secretly working on a poetic story that will see Drew McIntyre finally win the world championship using the Money in the Bank contract. His recent loss at Clash at the Castle would push The Scottish Warrior to the back of the line, leaving him desperate to get his title shot by any means. This would make him one of the strongest contenders in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on the namesake show next month.