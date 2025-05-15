Massive star to debut and form a faction with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Alexa Bliss made her long-awaited return to WWE on last week's SmackDown. She teamed up with Zelina Vega to defeat Piper Niven and Chelsea Green in a tag team bout. However, what went down backstage later in the night created intrigue among fans. The Goddess confronted an irate Charlotte Flair and invited her "to chat." This development could lead to a massive star making her WWE debut and joining the duo of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair to form a faction on SmackDown. The star in question is former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May.

Little Miss Bliss wasn't the only one who made her return on last week's show; Charlotte Flair also made her first appearance after WrestleMania 41. However, The Queen did not have a pleasant night, courtesy of fans in attendance. While storming out of the arena, Flair was confronted by Little Miss Bliss, who invited her for a chat.

It may be revealed on SmackDown that The Five Feet of Fury and The Queen have formed an alliance, and in a shocking turn of events, the duo may also introduce the debuting Mariah May. The Glamour has not been seen on AEW TV since the culmination of her highly acclaimed rivalry with Toni Storm at Revolution in March 2025. Reports have suggested the former AEW Women's World Champion could be on her way to the Stamford-based promotion.

If the 26-year-old makes her WWE debut and immediately aligns herself with veterans like Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, it may immediately turn her into a major player in the promotion. Little Miss Bliss is widely popular among WWE fans, and The Queen has always been a polarizing figure in the industry. Mariah May's arrival would only add to the excitement of a possible alliance between the two stars. A dominant faction like this could open up several possibilities for fresh storylines in the women's division.

That said, the scenario is speculative at this point.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair could go after the Women's Tag Team Championship

The brief interaction last week proved that something is brewing between Alexa and Charlotte. Whether they bring in another member or not remains to be seen, but the possibility of two stars joining forces and going after the Women's Tag Team Championship seems more likely.

While Charlotte made her intentions clear last Friday that she would be going after the WWE Women's Title once again, it was widely rejected by fans. This could lead to her pursuing the Women's Tag Team Title alongside Alexa Bliss. The addition of Alexa and Charlotte as a team could certainly bring more eyeballs to the women's tag team division.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold between The Goddess and The Queen in the coming weeks.

