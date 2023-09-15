Iconic superstar to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, eight years after failing to dethrone him as the WWE Champion? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns has defended his Universal Championship just once since he successfully retained it against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. While he faced Jey Uso at SummerSlam, he is not expected to defend it at the upcoming Fastlane PLE either. Reports state that he will next defend the title at Crown Jewel.

Crown Jewel is set to take place in November, and it is stated that The Tribal Chief will return to WWE in the lead-up to the show. This gives rise to speculation as to who Reigns will face at the show.

With Reigns absent from SmackDown, his current right-hand man Solo Sikoa and cousin Jimmy Uso are embroiled in a feud with AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One proves to be a major thorn in The Bloodline's side, and it is possible that The Head of the Table will have to return and take care of business himself.

A match between Styles and Reigns for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel would certainly steal the show.

AJ Styles failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship in 2016

One of AJ Styles' most notable matches after joining the WWE in 2016 was against Roman Reigns. The two men faced each other for the WWE Championship at Payback. While Styles was unable to defeat The Big Dog, he gained a lot of respect for Reigns. Here is what he had told The Irish Sun:

''When I’ve got a title opportunity, it was against Roman Reigns. Unbelievable match. I’ve watched it back. Wow. I can’t believe we did all this stuff that was really good. So, yeah, Roman Reigns is a big part of the reason why my career’s where it’s at," Styles said.

The two men have crossed paths with each other multiple times since then. However, Styles would want to correct his inability to defeat Reigns for the world championship eight years ago and could go after The Tribal Chief in another attempt to dethrone him as the top dog.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here