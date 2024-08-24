Massive swerve with Roman Reigns, interrupting world title match - 4 ways Jacob Fatu can turn babyface following WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in WWE history. While the likes of the New World Order, Evolution, The Shield, and even The Authority have managed to dominate at points, nobody has had a four-year run quite at the level of The Bloodline.

The group was founded by Roman Reigns, but it is currently being led by Solo Sikoa. He is joined by Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. While the four members are extremely destructive, it is clear that they became better than ever once The Samoan Werewolf came in.

Interestingly, despite Fatu's incredible talent and the difference he's made to the group, he was seemingly punished on SmackDown last night. Solo Sikoa made him hand his tag team title belt to Tonga Loa and proclaimed that, as Sikoa's personal enforcer, Fatu didn't need a belt.

To be fair, Sikoa labeled this as a promotion, but most others see it as Solo robbing Jacob of his title. This makes many believe a babyface turn could soon be coming for Fatu. This article will look at a handful of ways that a potential turn could happen.

Below are four ways Jacob Fatu could turn babyface following WWE SmackDown.

#4. Jacob Fatu could attack Solo Sikoa

The most obvious way that Jacob Fatu could get revenge on his Tribal Chief is through violence. WWE and wrestling as a whole is violent theater, so it would make sense that this would be the go-to move of The Samoan Werewolf.

For example, if Solo Sikoa says anything else that Jacob Fatu finds disrespectful, he could snap then and there on the spot. This could lead to the WWE star leveling the former NXT North American Champion with a Superkick.

From there, Fatu could hit a running hip attack in the corner and even a Moonsault. He could then stand over Solo and make it clear that The Samoan Werewolf is not one to be disrespected. Fans would certainly love this, and it would keep Jacob looking like an absolute wildcard.

#3. He could cost Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa the WWE Tag Team Title

Jacob Fatu relinquishing the WWE Tag Team Championship belt was definitely degrading. Wrestlers work their entire lives to win gold in the biggest company on Earth, and he had to simply give it up in favor of Tonga Loa.

This would likely eat away at The Samoan Werewolf, and it could be what leads to a babyface turn. Jacob Fatu could watch the tag team combination of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa defend the WWE Tag Team Title and ultimately help the other team defeat the reigning champions.

The two best options for this are The Street Profits or DIY. Both teams have been champions before and rightfully should hold the gold now, if not for the numbers advantage that The Bloodline has. If Jacob helps either duo win, it would really cause issues for Solo and his faction.

#2. Fatu could align himself with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is back in WWE, or at least, he was prior to last week. The Original Tribal Chief made his return for the first time since WrestleMania at SummerSlam. He then appeared on a handful of SmackDown episodes afterward.

Up until last week, Roman was dominant. He took out Solo, he beat up Tama Tonga, and he brutalized Tonga Loa all in the name of getting his Ula Fala back. Unfortunately for Reigns, however, Jacob Fatu was on WWE SmackDown last week, and he was the difference-maker. This led to Roman being taken out.

Supposing that The Samoan Werewolf hopes to turn babyface, however, he could try to mend fences with Reigns. The worst thing Solo Sikoa can imagine would be Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu both standing on the opposite side of the ring from him. They would be unbeatable.

#1. He could prevent Solo Sikoa from winning the world title

During the promo where Solo Sikoa essentially stripped Jacob Fatu of the WWE Tag Team Championship, Sikoa addressed other matters too. Perhaps most notably, he addressed the world championship picture.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens are set to go one-on-one for the Undisputed WWE Title at Bash in Berlin. Solo addressed this and revealed that regardless of which star wins, he intends to face them next.

In an interesting twist, Jacob could turn babyface by costing Solo a win against either Cody Rhodes or Kevin Owens. He could prevent Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa from interfering or even attack Sikoa behind the referee's back. This would be a great way to turn babyface and potentially earn respect from other beloved stars on the brand.

