Massive tag team match; dream encounter? - 3 Directions for Penta at WrestleMania 41

Penta is one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE. The sensational luchador made his long-awaited debut on the January 13th edition of RAW to much fanfare. He made an immediate impact by convincingly defeating the talented Chad Gable.

Since his arrival, the former AEW star has been the "Iron Man" of the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble and defeated prominent mid-carders like Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser in singles matches on RAW. Kaiser and Dunne recently ganged up on the Mexican-born star, setting the stage for a future feud.

Considering the hype surrounding his first month on RAW, Triple H needs to book the 40-year-old star for WrestleMania 41:

#3. Pentagon Jr. could team up with Rey Mysterio to face The New Day at WrestleMania 41

This one doesn't involve Penta directly, but it would be a decent option for him. Rey Mysterio took it upon himself to kick the treacherous New Day out of the locker room as a reaction to their betrayal of Big E.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods attacked the WWE Hall of Famer this past Monday on RAW after Mysterio lost a hard-fought bout to Logan Paul. The New Day isn't done with the masked legend, and The Master of 619 needs an ally to combat the challenge.

Enter Pentagon Jr.; Rey Mysterio and Penta would make for an ultimate luchador dream team. The latest RAW signee understandably has much respect for The Master of the 619, as indicated by their interactions at Royal Rumble 2025.

#2. The former AEW star could battle Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has already battled his father at WrestleMania 39. Last year, he teamed with Santos Escobar in a losing effort against Rey Mysterio and Andrade.

This year, Dirty Dom could battle another legendary luchador, as he could potentially battle Cero Miedo at WrestleMania 41. Chad Gable recently approached Dom for advice to defeat luchadors, and The Judgment Day member has been more than keen to disrespect masked legends like his father.

Hence, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion may find himself opposite one of WWE's greatest modern-day villains, Dominik Mysterio, at The Show of Shows.

#1. Penta vs. Rey Mysterio would be a true dream match at WrestleMania 41

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match kicked off with an iconic showdown between Rey Mysterio and Pentagon Jr., a legitimate dream face-off that fans thoroughly enjoyed.

The Triple H-led creative team could capitalize on the positive reception and book a dream showdown between the two masked legends at The Show of Shows. This could be a passing-of-the-torch moment, as Mysterio could put over the 40-year-old RAW star in a big way.

However, both men are babyfaces and extremely lovable figures. WWE doesn't tend to book many face vs. face programs, but this could be worth the effort.

