Massive title match announced for the SmackDown after WWE Royal Rumble 2020

Gear up for what should be a very exciting match

It has been abundantly clear that WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Braun Strowman have been on a collision course over the past few weeks. Their rivalry will finally be resolved with the title on the line in an epic match on SmackDown this week.

The Intercontinental Championship will be up for grabs as the two men slug it out for the prize. The official announcement was made via WWE's Twitter account and also on WWE.com.

The Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura would also confirm the match on his official Twitter account. It must be noted that both Braun Strowman and Shinsuke Nakamura were part of the Royal Rumble match this past weekend but neither man had a particularly good showing in the match.

Even though Braun Strowman is one of the most protected WWE Superstars, it must be noted that the man hasn't had a taste of singles gold yet. Previously he has won the RAW Tag Team Championships on two separate occasions, first with Nicholas and then later, with Seth Rollins.

