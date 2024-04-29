Massive title match to be announced on WWE RAW tonight & more - 3 bold predictions for the Backlash France match card

WWE is prepared to present a monumental edition of Monday Night RAW this week, the red brand's final show before Backlash France. The upcoming program will feature Night Two of the 2024 Draft, but the roster will only be finalized after Backlash.

So far, four championship matches have been announced for Backlash, of which only one is from RAW. Thus, the red brand could confirm a massive title bout and a couple of other matches for the upcoming premium live event.

Here, we look at three matches that WWE can add to the Backlash France match card.

#1 Becky Lynch defends her title against Liv Morgan at WWE Backlash

Becky Lynch returned on RAW last week and won the Battle Royal to become the new Women's World Champion. She eliminated Liv Morgan to win the match. Interestingly, Lynch had also eliminated Morgan to win the 2024 Elimination Chamber Match to earn a title shot against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL, where she came up short.

It is worth noting that Morgan took complete credit for injuring Ripley, which forced the latter to vacate the title. She could continue chasing the gold and challenge The Man for the championship at Backlash. WWE may have deemed it better for Morgan's on-screen character to win the title at a premium live event for a big start to her championship reign.

#2 Sami Zayn defends his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable

Chad Gable recently challenged Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship but failed to dethrone the champion. However, his attack on Zayn after the match became the night's biggest talking point. Gable brutally assaulted The Master Strategist in front of his family, turning heel.

He addressed The Alpha Academy on WWE RAW last week and insulted his stablemates for their failures. Gable then said they must help him achieve his dreams, implying his intentions to use them to win the title. We may see him challenge Zayn to a rematch at Backlash France, this time with his faction.

#3 Giovanni Vinci seeks revenge against Ludwig Kaiser and Imperium

One of the most shocking moments on last week's WWE RAW saw Ludwig Kaiser launch a brutal attack on Giovanni Vinci following their loss against The New Day. The latter was blamed for the loss and thrown out of Imperium. The creative team could book a grudge match between Kaiser and Vinci for Backlash France.

This singles match would help both superstars gain momentum. Kaiser could use the opportunity to showcase the flawless dominance Imperium wished to establish. Vinci could benefit from a well-fought loss before starting his singles run, potentially on a different brand. Backlash France would grant them the perfect opportunity to hit pause on their storyline with a memorable match.

