Massive triple threat match for Crown Jewel 2023 to be announced on Smackdown? Exploring why

Until now, SmackDown hasn't confirmed a single match for Crown Jewel 2023. RAW on the other hand, has two matches confirmed for the premium live event in Saudi Arabia. However, this week on the blue brand, there is a high possibility SmackDown could announce their first match for the Saudi show.

The first match from the blue brand could see Rey Mysterio defending his United States Championship. While many in the WWE Universe expect the match to take place against Logan Paul, WWE could book an angle where this match could become a triple threat match.

The third person who could be involved in this contest is Bobby Lashley. Before Logan Paul called out Rey Mysterio, the latter was involved in a feud with Lashley and the Street Profits. While Mysterio and LWO registered a victory over Lashley and the Street Profits at Fastlane, the latter renewed the rivalry by attacking Carlito.

Hence, to continue the feud, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Bobby Lashley come out and ask to be added to the match between Paul and Mysterio at Crown Jewel. While the angle is speculative, if it takes place, this potential triple-threat match at will be a great watch.

Which RAW Superstars will be competing at Crown Jewel?

Unlike SmackDown, RAW has had a head start in announcing matches for Crown Jewel. The red brand announced its first match for the PLE a week ago, whereas the second match for the event was announced during this week's episode.

First, a World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre was announced for the PLE. After defending his title against Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback and Fastlane, it will be interesting to see how Rollins will counter the Scotsman.

Next, on this week's episode of RAW, a Fatal 5-way match for the WWE Women's World Championship was announced. Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Given the names involved, this match is expected to be a great contest.

While RAW has two matches on the card, this week SmackDown is expected to announce a few matches for the PLE. Taking into account the current storylines of the brand, it will be interesting to see what the Friday Night show comes up with. Whatever happens, RAW and SmackDown Superstars are expected to put on a great show in Saudi Arabia.

