Match card predictions for NXT Stand & Deliver following Roadblock

It's WrestleMania season for WWE, which also means that NXT Stand & Deliver is right around the corner. Over the last few years, the NXT event has taken place on Saturday during the WrestleMania weekend.

Indi Hartwell and Carmelo Hayes won titles at last year's show. Johnny Gargano also returned to the brand for an unsanctioned match with Grayson Waller.

This year's card has already taken shape over the last few weeks. NXT Roadblock set the stage for most of what will go down at Stand & Deliver. Here are predictions for the matches that will take place at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024.

#7. Women's tag team action

This match could make the card or happen on the pre-show. Jacy Jayne helped save Chase University from foreclosure, but it's gone to her head. She has reverted to being the arrogant bully who calls people like Thea Hail and Fallon Henley 'losers.'

With her face turn being possible, she is ready to return to the dark side. Kiana James commended her for the calendar idea that saved Chase U. Since the success of her idea has gone to her head, Jayne will be moving on from this angle.

Henley has routinely advised younger stars like Wren Sinclair and Thea Hail. After Jayne called Mr. Chase and Duke Hudson losers at Roadblock, she stormed off to the backstage area. Hail then got into it with James and Izzi Dame, but Jayne passed on being her tag team partner next week.

Prediction: Fallon Henley and Thea Hail vs. Jacy Jayne and Kiana James

#6. Bringing back a Stand & Deliver staple for the NXT North American Championship

Oba Femi may have a full plate at Stand & Deliver.

Stand & Deliver has featured a ladder match over the last few years. In 2023, it was for the NXT Women's Championship. The 2022 version saw Carmelo Hayes defend the North American Championship against five other superstars.

With the way things are headed for other matches, Oba Femi may defend his title against several opponents. Should he be booked to lose, it would protect him. Nathan Frazer and Axiom will join him because multi-person matches need smaller, faster stars to keep things moving.

Noam Dar is moving on after losing the Heritage Cup, so going for the NXT North American Championship seems like a natural progression. Dijak and Josh Briggs will round out the match. They are athletic, big men who stood out in the Iron Survivor Challenge.

Prediction: NXT North American Championship ladder match - Oba Femi (c) vs. Josh Briggs vs. Noam Dar vs. Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Dijak

#5. Shawn Spears looks for another target at Stand & Deliver

Shawn Spears returned to WWE with a bang.

Once Shawn Spears is done with Ridge Holland, he will be looking for another person to torment. His return should net him a spot at Stand & Deliver since he's returning as a bigger superstar.

The Chairman targets people who he believes are lying to themselves. Lexis King has not had much success in terms of wins and losses. He started his run in NXT by denying his heritage as Brian Pillman's son.

Perhaps he needs a character change to move further in NXT. Spears can accuse King of lying to himself, just as Holland and many others have done. It could lead to a turn for King if Spears starts to hurl insults at the Pillman name.

Prediction: Shawn Spears vs. Lexis King

#4. The O.C. is gunning for The Wolf Dogs

Things may look different after Stand & Deliver.

Once Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows came to NXT, it was only a matter of time before they pursued the NXT Tag Team Championship. They have already encountered Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker backstage.

There will be an upcoming tournament to determine challengers for The Wolf Dogs at Stand & Deliver. Most of the usual teams that have vied for the titles are involved. The O.C., however, will be a new team and one with a prior history as champions.

They will win the tournament and probably the titles since Breakker is already a member of SmackDown. It would also provide a potential spot for Tama Tonga to debut.

Prediction: NXT Tag Team Championship match - Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker (c) vs. The O.C. (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows)

#3. The drama between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes

Instead of costing Carmelo Hayes his match with Tony D'Angelo, Trick Williams waited until it was over to seek retribution on his former friend. D'Angelo, however, admitted to playing Trick's theme the first time to distract Hayes.

This match has been building up ever since Trick started to get popular. Hayes allowed it to happen as long as he was the NXT Champion. Since losing his title to Ilja Dragunov, Hayes has slowly reverted to the arrogant star who only cares about himself.

If Trick presumably beats Hayes at Stand & Deliver, he can refocus on the NXT Championship. Hayes can then join RAW or SmackDown.

Prediction: Grudge Match - Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

#2. The NXT Women's Championship

Roxanne Perez finally snapped at Roadblock.

After a brief hiatus last year, Roxanne Perez was unable to recapture her NXT Women's Championship in a ladder match. Ever since that moment, she's been trying to get back the title she never lost.

Recently, superstars like Shotzi, Xia Li, and Lash Legend have received title shots simply by asking or being in the right spot at the right time. Perez had enough of getting jumped in the line. She snapped and brutally attacked Lyra Valkyria after her tag team match at Roadblock.

This match started at Vengeance Day but was interrupted by Lola Vice. Perez will get another shot at the title she never lost at Stand & Deliver.

Prediction: NXT Women's Championship match - Lyra Valkryia (c) vs. Roxanne Perez

#1. A fresh pairing for the NXT Championship

Tony D'Angelo finally gets a shot at the NXT Title.

Despite his talent in the ring, we have already seen Carmelo Hayes challenge Ilja Dragunov. It has happened twice and would have happened again had Hayes defeated Tony D'Angelo at Roadblock.

Luckily, a fresh challenger emerged for The Mad Dragon in the form of Tony D'Angelo. Out of the four foundational NXT 2.0 stars who defeated Team Black & Gold at WarGames, D'Angelo is the only star to not receive an NXT Championship shot.

After dispatching the former NXT Champion, D'Angelo gets the chance to add the gold that would truly make him The Don of NXT.

Prediction: NXT Championship Match - Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Tony D'Angelo

Are you excited about NXT Stand & Deliver 2024? Sound off!

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE