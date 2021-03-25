Former WWE Superstar offers to induct Kane into the 2021 Hall of Fame

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (f.k.a. Zack Ryder) has jokingly suggested that he should induct Kane into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame.

The man behind Kane's character, Glenn Jacobs, learned on this week’s The Bump that he is set to become a Hall of Famer. Writing on Twitter, Cardona reacted to the news by offering to be his former WWE rival’s inductor.

So happy for @KaneWWE on being the next inductee into the #WWEHOF. One of the good guys in this business! I tried to find a nice picture of us on google, but these are what I found. Lol. Congrats Big Glenn! @GlennJacobsTN pic.twitter.com/MRH5QYnMaq — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) March 24, 2021

Cardona was released by WWE in 2020 after spending 15 years with the company. One of his most memorable WWE moments came in February 2012 when Kane launched him off the RAW stage in a wheelchair.

The former Intercontinental Champion added that he tried to find a nice picture of himself and Kane from their time together in WWE. However, Google’s search results only found images of The Big Red Machine tormenting him.

How Kane found out about his WWE Hall of Fame induction

The Undertaker informed an emotional Kane that he is going to be in the WWE Hall of Fame

This year, WWE has surprised its Hall of Fame inductees by revealing the news of their inductions during interviews on WWE shows. In previous years, Hall of Famers' reactions were not always captured on camera.

Kane appeared on this week’s episode of The Bump to discuss some of the greatest WrestleMania moments from his WWE career. At the end of the segment, The Undertaker surprisingly made an appearance. The Deadman briefly spoke about his association with Kane before announcing that his storyline brother is heading into the 2021 Hall of Fame.

What an incredible moment on #WWETheBump!@undertaker informed @KaneWWE that the Big Red Machine will be inducted into the #WWEHOF Class of 2021! pic.twitter.com/ysclp3voAQ — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 24, 2021

Eric Bischoff, The Great Khali, and Molly Holly have also been revealed as 2021 Hall of Fame inductees. The ceremony, which will include both the 2020 and 2021 classes, will take place on Tuesday, April 6.