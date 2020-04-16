Matt Hardy, Alexa Bliss and others react to Drake Maverick's emotional video
- Maverick posted a video following his release that left everyone in tears
- Maverick was among the 20+ Superstars released by WWE today
Drake Maverick was released by WWE earlier today along with several other Superstars and talents. The company took a tough call to let go of several main roster stars today as a part of their plans to cut talent expenses.
Soon after the news of Maverick's release was announced, the former General Manager of 205 Live put out a video of his reaction to the release and got everyone watching in tears.
Support poured in for the former 24/7 Champion and it was not just from the WWE Universe. Several WWE Superstars, backstage personalities and former stars reacted to his video. Here are a few of those:
WWE The Bump host and backstage interviewer, Kayla Braxton:
NXT Superstar, Mia Yim:
Former WWE Superstar, Matt Hardy:
What happened in WWE today?
Vince McMahon took part in a call with the WWE employees today and it was announced that there were going to be several cost cutting measures taken by the company. They decided to release several Superstars from their books and also let go of many backstage producers and writers.
Along with this, WWE also held off onmove from the Titan Towers to their new headquarters in Stamford for the foreseeable future.Published 16 Apr 2020, 04:23 IST