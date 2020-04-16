Matt Hardy, Alexa Bliss and others react to Drake Maverick's emotional video

Maverick posted a video following his release that left everyone in tears

Maverick was among the 20+ Superstars released by WWE today

Drake Maverick

Drake Maverick was released by WWE earlier today along with several other Superstars and talents. The company took a tough call to let go of several main roster stars today as a part of their plans to cut talent expenses.

Soon after the news of Maverick's release was announced, the former General Manager of 205 Live put out a video of his reaction to the release and got everyone watching in tears.

Support poured in for the former 24/7 Champion and it was not just from the WWE Universe. Several WWE Superstars, backstage personalities and former stars reacted to his video. Here are a few of those:

You’re going to be ok brother. In due time you will be back in the ring — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 15, 2020

Alexa Bliss:

I don’t cry. But I’m crying my eyes out after this 😭 @WWEMaverick https://t.co/PSd4HmphN7 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 15, 2020

WWE The Bump host and backstage interviewer, Kayla Braxton:

You quickly went from being a coworker to one of my close friends. You are such a good person - one of the best and I know things will end up working out for you even better than you could have imagined. So thankful to have gotten to work with you. I hope we get to do it again.❤️ — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) April 15, 2020

NXT Superstar, Mia Yim:

Love you. Stay strong. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) April 15, 2020

Former WWE Superstar, Matt Hardy:

Powerful. Love ya, my friend. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 15, 2020

What happened in WWE today?

Vince McMahon took part in a call with the WWE employees today and it was announced that there were going to be several cost cutting measures taken by the company. They decided to release several Superstars from their books and also let go of many backstage producers and writers.

Along with this, WWE also held off onmove from the Titan Towers to their new headquarters in Stamford for the foreseeable future.