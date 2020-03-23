Matt Hardy claims that his current contract with AEW allows him to wrestle for NJPW

Matt Hardy is apparently eligible to perform for NJPW.

Could 'The Broken One' follow Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho and compete for both AEW and NJPW at the same time?

Matt Hardy

In last week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy finally made his All Elite Wrestling debut when he appeared in the final segment of the night and confronted The Inner Circle.

In doing so, not only did Hardy engage himself in the ongoing war between The Inner Circle and The Elite but 'The Broken One' also replaced the injured Nick Jackson for the upcoming (but now postponed) Blood and Guts Match between the two groups.

Having taken the Pro Wrestling world by storm with his AEW debut, Hardy has now revealed on social media that his current contract with the promotion apparently allows him to wrestle for New Japan Pro Wrestling, as well.

Matt Hardy claims he is eligible to wrestle for NJPW

Having signed with All Elite Wrestling recently, you would expect Matt Hardy to completely keep his focus on AEW and what is going around the newly inaugurated promotion. However, as it turns out, that certainly isn't the case, as Hardy has revealed his dream of competing for New Japan Pro Wrestling at their biggest annual show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom.

In a recent exchange with a fan on Twitter, Hardy revealed that his current contract allows him to wrestle for NJPW, as he would love to perform for the Japanese promotion at a future Wrestle Kingdom show.

My contract would allow that. Truth be told, I’d love the opportunity to perform on a NJPW WrestleKingdom show in some capacity. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 22, 2020

What's next for Matt Hardy?

As of now, Matt Hardy's focus remains on the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite, where he will be confronting the leader of The Inner Circle and former AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho.