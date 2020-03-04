Matt Hardy drafts in The Young Bucks in attempt to resurrect 'Broken' character [VIDEO]

It looks like Matt Hardy may be AEW-bound!

"Bucks of Youth, I knew you'd come!"

In Episode 10 of Matt Hardy's #FreeTheDELETE series on YouTube, we finally found out who the recently departed WWE Superstar was talking about - as both Hardy's series and Being The Elite culminated in an incredible crossover!

There's been much speculation regarding where Matt Hardy would end up after his WWE contract expired this week and, while there's been no official confirmation, it looks like we may just finally have an answer - with Hardy pleading with two of AEW's EVPs to help him 'free his Broken brilliance' in his latest video!

RE-TWEET to #FreeTheDELETE Ep10!



"THE PREPARATION" is now LIVE & the internet wrestling world is about to be #BROKEN. https://t.co/UblqWwRMZR — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 4, 2020

The episode, titled The Preparation, starts with Hardy calling two individuals who helped free Zenith from his body in the past before we see Senor Benjamin appear and Hardy write several notes in preparation for the resurrection of Zenith.

The ending, though, sees a Cadillac Escalade pull up at the Hardy Compound, and The Young Bucks appear!

The Bucks of Youth!

Might we see 'Broken' Matt Hardy in All Elite Wrestling? Well, only time will tell, but it definitely looks more likely than ever before!

You can watch the entire video - which was completely created by Matt Hardy and his wife Reby - below.

