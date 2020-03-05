Matt Hardy drops hint at what he wants next after WWE

Matt Hardy is the latest Superstar to leave WWE after his contract with Vince McMahon's promotion expired earlier this week. Hardy has been hinting for weeks on social media about leaving the company, and many reports have linked him with a move to AEW.

Hardy spoke to Busted Open Radio recently, where he revealed what he wants next after leaving WWE:

“I am looking to have a much bigger say in my creative process, and I just kind of want to put my ideas out there, I want to bounce them off people, I want to collaborate, I want them to help me make them better, and then I want to do my thing. And I think I want to be utilized in a way that I should be utilized for a 45-year-old who has been doing this for 28 years where it’s like you’re not wrestling every single night, your character kind of takes the priority over your actual athletic performance, although I am, right now I’m in the best shape I’ve been in in a long, long time.” (H/T 411 Mania)

Hardy wants to join a promotion that gives him creative freedom, much more than WWE, and help expand his character and have fewer matches. This is something that AEW have done well for their veteran stars like Chris Jericho and Dustin Rhodes, since the promotion began last year.

Hardy and The Young Bucks - executive vice presidents of AEW - combined this week for their Hardy's YouTube series "Free The Delete", where the brothers met Matt Hardy to "resurrect" him. This is the biggest hint that Hardy is set to sign for AEW following his WWE exit. Hardy has been rumoured to be "The Exalted One", the leader of The Dark Order faction on AEW.