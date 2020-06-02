Matt Hardy has an exchange of words with top WWE tag team

You will be deleted!

A couple of days ago, a video of a match between The Broken Hardys and The Viking Raiders was doing the rounds on social media. Matt Hardy tweeted the video from his Twitter account. The tweet can be seen below.

This clip recently resurfaced.. A few years ago in Oklahoma, the #BROKEN Hardys had an experience with The Viking Raiders. They’re a TREMENDOUS team & it was a helluva match! pic.twitter.com/Dp1M1CntAW — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 31, 2020

In what looked like an amazing match, Matt and Jeff Hardy picked up the win after a Swanton Bomb by Jeff Hardy. In tweet, Matt Hardy credits The Viking Raiders for their skills and says that it was a "helluva match".

Erik of The Viking Raiders retweeted the video but with a few words of his won. The tweet is embedded below.

Matt Hardy replies to WWE's Viking Raiders

After Erik's tweet, Matth Hardy was quick to reply in the following manner.

I anxiously await that meeting. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 31, 2020

If the video between the two teams and Matt Hardy's words are anything to go by, a match between the two teams does seem intense. But such a match seems to be far from now since all four competitors do not compete on the same brand. While Jeff Hardy and The Viking Raiders are on WWE, Matt Hardy is performing on AEW.

As of this writing, The Viking Raiders are in a feud with the current RAW Tag Team Champions, Street Profits. The teams have taken part is a few absurd matches such as a basket ball match, an axe throwing match and a game of mini golf.

Jeff Hardy is on SmackDown and was a part of the tournament to crown a new Intercontinental Champion since Sami Zayn's absence. On the latest episode of SmackDown, it looked like Hardy was framed by Sheamus for hitting Elias with a car. It looks like Hardy and Sheamus's feud is long from over and the two are on a collision course to Backlash.

Matt Hardy jumped ship from WWE to AEW earlier this year. Hardy was a part of the first ever Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing that has garnered immense appreciation from the wrestling fans worldwide.

The Hardys have had an illustrious career in the Pro-Wrestling world and The Viking Raiders are on their way to making a name for themselves too. We can't wait for such a match to take place.