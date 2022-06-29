Matt Hardy believes former WWE Tag Team  Champions could have been more beloved by fans

Matt Hardy recently spoke about how former WWE Tag Team Champions Too Cool had the potential to be more beloved by fans during their run in the late 90s and early 2000s.

In the late 90s, fans saw the rise of iconic tag teams like The Hardy Boyz, Edge and Christian, and The Dudley Boyz. Another team that had an incredible run is Too Cool, consisting of Scotty 2 Hotty, Grandmaster Sexay, and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

While Too Cool won multiple tag titles, the team never reached the same heights as the aforementioned tandems. Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran stated that Too Cool's involvement in the classic TLC tag team matches of the past would have raised their stock significantly.

"If they would’ve been involved in the TLC stuff, if they would’ve been in the ladder matches, table matches, and TLC matches, they probably would’ve been a lot more beloved. I think they were great, and I think they were a very integral part of the tag division at this time."

Hardy added:

"They were over huge, and every night they were one of the biggest pops. I just feel like the three teams, myself and my brother, Edge and Christian, and the Dudleyz who were involved in that were almost like a level above everyone else because of our TLC contributions." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

The legendary stable created several memorable moments for fans inside and outside the ring during their stint in the Stamford-based promotion.

Matt Hardy on if Too Cool could have fit in the TLC matches

The TLC contests between The Hardy Boyz, Edge & Christian, and The Dudley Boyz are seen as some of the most innovative and high-risk matches in WWE history.

While speaking on his podcast, Matt Hardy questioned whether or not Too Cool could have worked as a fourth team in the match.

"I think they could have,” Hardy said. “I think they would’ve been very smart and unique about the way they interacted, they would do some funny stuff, some comedy stuff. But I think there would’ve been room for them in there, I think they would’ve done okay in there." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

With their comedic elements as well as their incredible feats of athleticism, Too Cool would have been a welcome addition to the iconic matches of the early 2000s.

