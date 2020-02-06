Matt Hardy fires back after Goldberg and The Undertaker comparison

Matt Hardy's WWE deal is due to expire soon

Matt Hardy has taken exception to a Twitter user’s opinion that the WWE fans who are “crying for him to get TV time” are the same people who complain when the likes of Goldberg and The Undertaker return.

The 10-time WWE Tag Team Champion has hardly featured on WWE television since his brother, Jeff Hardy, was forced to take time off in April 2019 due to a knee injury.

He has only competed in five televised matches in the last nine months, losing on all five occasions, and there has been a lot of speculation recently that he could leave WWE when his contract expires after WrestleMania 36.

When a Twitter user compared his situation to Goldberg and The Undertaker, Hardy hit back by claiming it was an “ignorant take” because, unlike the two veterans, he wants to work a full-time schedule if WWE invests television time in him.

IGNORANT TAKE. I wanted to & was working a FULL-TIME schedule. If you invest TV time in me, I actually WANT to make all the events/towns & satisfy fans. Even tho I’m not on the level of those 2 in terms of star power, I am a legendary & established wrestling star worldwide.

— Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 6, 2020

Matt Hardy’s current WWE status

Between May 2019 and October 2019, Matt Hardy’s only televised match came in the 51-man Battle Royal at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia in June 2019.

The 45-year-old has competed in four singles matches on RAW since November 2019 – against Buddy Murphy, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet and Erick Rowan – but he was quickly defeated every time.

