Matt Hardy heaps praise on AEW; compares it to WWE

Sripad News

Matt Hardy is now a free agent and is being constantly linked with a move to All Elite Wrestling. The former tag-team champion's WWE contract expired on March 1st but he is yet to reveal who he will be signing for next.

Hardy was recently in conversation with PW Insider Elite and heaped praise on AEW – what could be his next promotion. The 10-time tag-team champion claims that All Elite Wrestling listen to die-hard fans more than WWE right now.

Hardy also believes that his former company do not do it as much as AEW because they are 'more corporate, stretching and sprawling company'.

Matt is being linked with the gimmick of the Exalted One in AEW and he spoke about that too. Without mentioning if he was set to be unveiled as the leader of the Dark Order, Hardy simply said that AEW are doing a great job with their storylines and are keeping the fans glued.

"They are listening to the die-hard voice a lot more strongly than WWE is right now. You kinda get that because WWE is much more corporate and stretching and sprawling company, but like AEW is doing a great job of laying things on the table and you’re not sure what direction they’re gonna go and the Exalted One is another thing for instance."

"I think AEW is paying attention and listening to the fans and doing the most thing in wrestling - being unpredictable."

Matt Hardy is expected to make a decision on his future soon.