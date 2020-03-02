Matt Hardy provides major update on his WWE contract status

Is Hardy staying or going elsewhere? (Pic Source: Matt Hardy YouTube Brand)

As promised, it is now March 2 and Matt Hardy has confirmed what many fans have suspected for weeks. On his YouTube channel, Hardy revealed that he is no longer under contract with WWE and is now a free agent. He has decided to let his contract with the company expire but says that a WWE return is not out of the question in the future.

Hardy thanked everyone in WWE for what they have done for him, especially Vince McMahon. He stated that without Vince, he wouldn't be able to have the quality of life that he currently enjoys and added that he will always appreciate that and be grateful for it.

The 45-year-old also gave shout outs to Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Michael Hayes and added that everyone in WWE has been really good to him. He further said that it was just time for him to take a break.

With that being said, Hardy didn't give any indication as to where he will end up. It'll be interesting to see if he does end up in AEW. Perhaps, the answer will be revealed sooner than later.