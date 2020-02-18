Matt Hardy responds following Randy Orton attack on WWE RAW tonight

Matt Hardy

Last week on RAW, Matt Hardy confronted Randy Orton regarding his attack on Edge the previous week. That confrontation ended with Orton assaulting Hardy the same way he assaulted his former Rated RKO teammate - with an RKO and a one-man con-chair-to.

This week, Orton and Hardy were scheduled to fight it out in a No Holds Barred match but the latter simply wasn't cleared by WWE doctors to compete.

Hardy came into the ring to confront Orton but not only was he RKO'd, but he was also slammed in the head between a steel chair and the steel ring steps. While he was wheeled out on a stretcher after the attack, he still managed to gain consciousness long enough to tweet the following:

When tragedy FRACTURES you, SHATTERS you.. Pick up the pieces & recreate yourself into something GREATER.



The #BROKEN pieces won’t be lost in limbo forever.



NEVAH LOSE FAITH. https://t.co/85oBEgSBze pic.twitter.com/ao890JSC6d — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 18, 2020

Interestingly enough, this was the video linked to in the message and it was uploaded the same day as the tweet:

Does the video symbolize that he did or didn't sign a new agreement with WWE? It was widely speculated that last week's segment would have been his last in WWE as far as his current contract was concerned.

With Hardy, it's never really quite certain, as he loves to be purposefully obtuse in his online messages.