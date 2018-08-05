WWE News: Matt Hardy reveals gruesome injury

Could some recent medical news hinder the Deleters of Worlds?

What's the story?

Matt Hardy's return to the WWE has been pretty successful. The Woken One has captured the Raw Tag Team Titles twice, both with Jeff Hardy and Bray Wyatt, over the course of the past two years. However, he recently revealed an injury that could seriously affect his wrestling career.

In case you didn't know...

Matt and Jeff Hardy have been a part of fantastic tag team matches and feuds over the past twenty years. The brothers are synonymous with ladders, high-flying, and innovation.

While Jeff usually took the brunt of the damage, taking more high-risk maneuvers than Matt, the Woken One has pulled off some impressive moves himself.

One such move was a double top rope diving attack known as the "Event Omega." Jeff would hit a body splash on a downed opponent while Matt would come from the other side with a top rope leg drop.

The heart of the matter

Matt Hardy revealed today that he has learned some troubling news regarding his health. He stated that his lower back and pelvis have begun to fuse together, citing the Event Omega as the culprit.

This maneuver was called EVENT OMEGA..



And is most likely the reason that I’ve recently learned that my lower back & pelvis have started fusing together. pic.twitter.com/FzYebvIIc0 — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 4, 2018

What's next?

Earlier this week, Hardy took to Twitter to thank all of his fans who supported him throughout his career for keeping his dream alive, from OMEGA and Team Xtreme to becoming the Woken One.

It seems, with the news that he revealed today, that the tweet could have indeed been hinting at some sort of retirement in the near future.

While we now know the reason that Matt left that cryptic tweet a few days ago, it's pure speculation as to whether or not it means he's retiring or he just felt like thanking his fans for all the support he's received over the years.

Right now, it looks like he and Bray Wyatt could be out of contention for the Raw Tag Team Titles, as the Revival recently beat them on the latest edition of Monday Night Raw. It's possible that Matt could take some time off to reevaluate his situation.

For what it's worth, Hardy continued his "Woken Word of the Week" series today, so it looks like he doesn't plan on stepping away just yet.

