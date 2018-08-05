Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Matt Hardy reveals gruesome injury

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
4.15K   //    05 Aug 2018, 03:30 IST

Could some r
Could some recent medical news hinder the Deleters of Worlds?

What's the story?

Matt Hardy's return to the WWE has been pretty successful. The Woken One has captured the Raw Tag Team Titles twice, both with Jeff Hardy and Bray Wyatt, over the course of the past two years. However, he recently revealed an injury that could seriously affect his wrestling career.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Matt and Jeff Hardy have been a part of fantastic tag team matches and feuds over the past twenty years. The brothers are synonymous with ladders, high-flying, and innovation.

While Jeff usually took the brunt of the damage, taking more high-risk maneuvers than Matt, the Woken One has pulled off some impressive moves himself.

One such move was a double top rope diving attack known as the "Event Omega." Jeff would hit a body splash on a downed opponent while Matt would come from the other side with a top rope leg drop.

The heart of the matter

Matt Hardy revealed today that he has learned some troubling news regarding his health. He stated that his lower back and pelvis have begun to fuse together, citing the Event Omega as the culprit.


What's next?

Earlier this week, Hardy took to Twitter to thank all of his fans who supported him throughout his career for keeping his dream alive, from OMEGA and Team Xtreme to becoming the Woken One.

It seems, with the news that he revealed today, that the tweet could have indeed been hinting at some sort of retirement in the near future.

While we now know the reason that Matt left that cryptic tweet a few days ago, it's pure speculation as to whether or not it means he's retiring or he just felt like thanking his fans for all the support he's received over the years.

Right now, it looks like he and Bray Wyatt could be out of contention for the Raw Tag Team Titles, as the Revival recently beat them on the latest edition of Monday Night Raw. It's possible that Matt could take some time off to reevaluate his situation.

For what it's worth, Hardy continued his "Woken Word of the Week" series today, so it looks like he doesn't plan on stepping away just yet.


From V-1 to his Broken Brilliance, Matt Hardy has had a lot of highlights over his illustrious career. Which is your favorite Matt Hardy moment?

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Hardy Boyz Jeff Hardy Matt Hardy
Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
WWE News: Matt Hardy speaks about being separated from...
RELATED STORY
5 things The Hardy Boyz need to change in WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Reby Hardy reacts to Michael Cole's comments...
RELATED STORY
SK's Take on Matt Hardy possibly confirming retirement...
RELATED STORY
6 things you should know about Broken Matt Hardy
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bray Wyatt opens up on the negativity of social...
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Ladder Matches in WWE History  
RELATED STORY
Top 5 shocking WWE moments of the new era
RELATED STORY
WWE News: New number one contenders for the Tag Team...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Details on Jeff Hardy possibly dealing...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us