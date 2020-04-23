Matt Hardy reveals his favorite opponents in AEW

Matt Hardy face-to-face with Chris Jericho

After being released from his WWE contract on March 3, Matt Hardy sent shockwaves around the pro-wrestling community by debuting for All Elite Wrestling. Hardy debuted on the March 18 episode of AEW Dynamite and was announced as the replacement for the injured Nick Jackson on The Elite's team for AEW Blood and Guts.

However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event got postponed. At AEW, Hardy has brought back his 'Broken' gimmick and has been a part of entertaining and innovative segments, especially with The Inner Circle's Chris Jericho.

Tonight, Hardy was answering live questions posed by fans on his official Twitter account. One such fan asked Hardy who his favorite opponent was and The Broken One answered that he would go with the 'Bucks of Youth', i.e. The Young Bucks.

Of the current roster at @AEWrestling, I’d go with The Bucks of Youth. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/dPL6L74mou — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 23, 2020

Matt Hardy in AEW

By reverting to his Broken gimmick in AEW, Hardy has been able to craft beautifully intricate storylines. It seems likely that he has been granted creative freedom at AEW, a privilege that was not granted to him while he was with WWE.

Hardy challenged Jericho to a Hardy Compound match on Dynamite a few weeks ago, a match that he dubbed as the 'Elite Deletion'. In the first Hardy Compound match, Matt Hardy fought his brother Jeff Hardy while they were both in Impact Wrestling.

The match has been critically praised for its innovative take on pro-wrestling matches, where instead of wrestlers normally executing moves inside a ring, the match takes place around many locations and brings out a cinematic effect. While such a match between Hardy and Jericho promises to grab the attention of the fans, Le Champion is yet to accept the challenge.