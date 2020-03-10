Matt Hardy reveals WWE's reaction to The Young Bucks appearing in his video

Matt Hardy stunned the wrestling world by showcasing The Young Bucks in his Free The Delete video last week. The former WWE Superstar released the video just around the time his WWE contract was coming to an end.

Speculation is that he will be moving to All Elite Wrestling and that the appearance of The Young Bucks was another hint at the same. While talking to PW Insider Elite, Hardy was asked about WWE's reaction to the AEW stars appearing in his video and revealed that it was all supportive messages.

“I got a lot of ‘Hell Yeahs!’. Like people were awesome. People were supportive.”

All Elite Wrestling have been teasing the signing of Matt Hardy for some time now. Their recent tweet that had Matt Hardy spelt out with the first letters of every sentence was enough to add fuel to the fire.

It has been 10 days since Matt Hardy's contract with WWE expired and he is still a free agent. As he ran down his contract, he does not have a 90-day no-compete clause to follow like Luke Harper, who is also being linked with a move to AEW soon.

AEW have teased the signing of Harper as well but nothing has been confirmed on that front.