Matt Hardy's first appearance after WWE exit announced

Matt Hardy.

Matt Hardy confirmed his WWE departure in his new YouTube video recently, and the now-free agent cited creative differences with the company as the reason behind his exit.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion has now been confirmed for his first post-WWE appearance.

Hardy will appear at The Big Event 18, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 7th in Queens, New York City.

The Big Event 18 is a wrestling convention which will also see the likes of Bret Hart, The Undertaker, Charly Caruso, Lita, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts and Braun Strowman in attendance.

Matt Hardy returned to WWE in 2017 and went on to spend three relatively underwhelming years with the company. Hardy was never quite happy with his creative direction and he chose to let his contract run out instead of signing an extension.

Reports suggest that Hardy was offered a chance to work in NXT, however, the 45-year-old veteran decided to enjoy the final phase of his career as an active performer outside the WWE.

The speculation currently doing the rounds hints at Hardy possibly joining AEW, where he is guaranteed to be able to flex his creative muscle.

Matt Hardy is one of the most innovative wrestlers in the industry and he will be a big asset to All Elite Wrestling, where the freedom afforded to the talents has made it a compelling product.