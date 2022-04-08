Matt Hardy gives his honest thoughts on Triple H's retirement

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy has commented on Triple H deciding to hang up his boots.

During The Game's decorated career, he won 14 world championships and was renowned for stunning WrestleMania entrances. The King of Kings announced his retirement on March 24th, 2022 and made an appearance at WrestleMania 38 to show his love for the fans and welcome them to the second night of the show. Before signing off, the former WWE Champion left his boots inside the ring, highlighting his in-ring retirement.

On the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion stated that Triple H was one of the smoothest in-ring workers. He also praised The Game's love for the business.

"It is what it is. I mean we all have to retire one day. I don't remember, I reached out to him after I heard about his condition and spoke to him briefly. Obviously, I have known Paul for a very long time and worked with him many many times, and had good experiences with him. He is incredible in the ring. One of the smoothest workers you can be in the ring with. Really smart, student of the game, loves the business, obviously, I love this insane s**t so I bond with anybody else who has that much love for it," - said Hardy.

Matt Hardy plans on bringing back popular gimmick

The current AEW star has commented on possibly bringing back the "Broken Matt" character in his career. He has revealed that he would love to bring the character back in the future, whether he is retired or not.

"Broken" Matt Hardy, a character that was provoked by the rivalry between Matt and Jeff Hardy, started in IMPACT Wrestling. However, the former Tag Team Champion went on to portray the gimmick in both WWE and AEW.

Speaking on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, the former WWE United States Champion revealed that he would love to bring back the character sometime in the future.

"I mean, still, that is what I want to do, I want to bring back the Broken Universe at some point, maybe even when I'm not wrestling in the ring full-time, and make it a small series and, and try and put it on a platform somewhere." (H/TFightful).

