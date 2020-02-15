Matt Hardy sends warning to Randy Orton ahead of their match on RAW

Matt Hardy and Randy Orton are set to go head-to-head on Monday Night RAW next week. The two have been pencilled in for a No Holds Barred match on the show which could possibly be Hardy's last WWE match.

The former tag-team champion took to Twitter to send a warning to Orton ahead of their match. According to Hardy, his life and career are in limbo but he has a powerful ancient spirit trying to possess him.

He also claimed that any normal man would have been out for months after Orton's attack on Monday but he is 'unkillable' and will be taking on Orton in the match next week. His tweet read:

3 days ago, I suffered the worst head & neck trauma possible. A normal man would be out for months-I’m fighting Randy Orton on #RAW. My life & career are both currently in limbo. I also have a powerful, ancient spirit trying to possess me. I AM UNKILLABLE. https://t.co/qplBdm24SR — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 14, 2020

Hardy's contract with WWE expires on March 1st and reports suggest he is heading to All Elite Wrestling. If those are true, next week's match on RAW will be Hardy's final WWE match - for the foreseeable future at least.