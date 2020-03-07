Matt Hardy will make his decision in the next month; has spoken with NXT, AEW, IMPACT & NWA

Matt Hardy names four of the top brands in America as possible landing spots

Matt Hardy has gone from an underutilized RAW Superstar to one of the most talked-about talents in the world of professional wrestling. It's definitely not the first time that the Woken One has been in this spot, as he was considered one of the most highly sought-after free agents back in 2017.

Hardy's ability to reinvent himself has managed to entice fans around the world, whether he's Money Matt, V1, or the Woken/Broken One. Following an incredible promo a few weeks ago against Randy Orton, the WWE Universe again hoped to see the former RAW Tag Team Champion get featured in a more prominent role going forward.

However, he was written off TV the next week when Orton bashed his skull in between a chair and some steel steps. Since then, rumors have been swirling about where he would end up next. Would he remain with WWE and move to NXT? Or could he find himself in AEW as the Exalted One of the Dark Order?

According to the man himself, he's got some great paths laid out in front of him.

Matt Hardy has spoken to several companies

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, Hardy spoke about all the options and opportunities that he could take now that he's a free agent.

"My goal is to legitimately suprise people and draw emotion from them. I always want to entertain the audience and keep them guessing. I'll make a decision within the next 30 days, and it could be by next week. I'm speaking with AEW, and I am very close with the Young Bucks. We've been great friends for a long time. I've also spoken with IMPACT and with the NWA. I had great conversations with Triple H about NXT. I'm not sure where I'm going to go. From a character perspective, I want to go to an Arcadia. That's where I can take the second coming of 'Broken Matt' and build upon it. I need a canvas where I can paint and collaborate."

Wherever Hardy goes next, a large following will be behind him. There's a lot of great choices that he could make. Where would you like to see him go? Let us know in the comments below!