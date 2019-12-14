Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks takes a dig at Dash Wilder and The Revival

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 Dec 2019, 09:29 IST SHARE

Matt Jackson and Dash Wilder

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown took place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and featured a tag-team match between The Revival and Shorty G & Mustafa Ali. While The Revival were making their way down to the ring, Dash Wilder tripped and fell near the entrance area.

Dash handled it smartly and with good humor by asking his partner Scott Dawson to look back to see what just transpired. Shorty G and Mustafa Ali who were inside the ring could not stop themselves from giggling either and on commentary Corey Graves handled the situation well by saying that The Revival were playing mind games.

As expected, a good number of the WWE Universe made fun of the situation by posting videos and GIFs of the incident on Twitter and it quickly became viral. Dash took to Twitter and asked everyone to stop by saying that it was enough.

AEW star Matt Jackson and one-half of the tag-team The Young Bucks commented "Fall The Revival" on the post as a play on The Revival's catchphrase, 'Forever The Revival'.

Fall

The

Revival — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) December 14, 2019

The Young Buck's feud with The Revival

Despite being on different promotions, The Young Bucks and The Revival have often namedropped each other on social media. The Young Bucks even teased a match between both of them on social media and a month ago, Dash & Dawson paid tribute to The Young Bucks by mimicking their signature pose at a WWE Live Event.

What's next for The Revival?

The Top Guys will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day this Sunday at TLC in a Ladder match in hopes of becoming tag-team champions once again.