WWE SmackDown stars break character and pay tribute to The Young Bucks at Live Event

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 13 Nov 2019, 15:19 IST SHARE

The Revival paid tribute to The Young Bucks at a live event

The Revival faced The New Day at a WWE Live Event last night and paid tribute to The Young Bucks during the match. Dash and Dawson are on the blue brand right now and are the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

ALSO READ: 10 WWE RAW and SmackDown Superstars who could take on Team NXT at Survivor Series

The Revival pay tribute to the Young Bucks at WWE Live Event

Dash and Dawson pay tribute to the Young Bucks (Photo Courtesy: Reddit)

Rumors about The Revival being unhappy in WWE have been around for a while, with Dash and Dawson said to be unhappy with the way WWE treats tag team wrestling. Reports that Dash and Dawson want a move to All Elite Wrestling have also been around and the Young Bucks even teased a match on Twitter:

One day we’ll wrestle The Revival & everyone will rejoice. Remember this tweet. — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) December 4, 2018

The Revival sort of broke character on last night's WWE Live Event where they paid tribute to the Young Bucks. Check out the photo from the Live Event above.

Chris Jericho's thoughts on why AEW is beating NXT in viewership

Chris Jericho was part of the post-Full Gear media scrum following his successful title defense against Cody. Jericho was asked about his thoughts on AEW beating NXT in ratings every week so far and had the following to say:

"Am I surprised that we're winning? Of course not. I knew we would win. Our star power crushes NXT's star power and I knew exactly what would happen, NXT—what made it cool was a standalone thing, now it's just another WWE show. It's like 2009 ECW. Good for them, God bless them. I'm sure Roman Reigns will be on NXT now and Hulk Hogan will return to a TV studio for the first time since 1981 in Memphis. That's fine, all we're going to do is worry about ourselves, concentrate on our storylines, our matches, our characters, and building stars." H/T: WINC

In the meantime, go rate WWE matches right here! Rate and comment on them and let your voice be heard!