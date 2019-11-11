10 WWE RAW and SmackDown Superstars who could take on Team NXT at Survivor Series

Survivor Series sees a battle between RAW, SmackDown and NXT

WWE Survivor Series is just a few weeks away now and so far, the build-up for the PPV has been one of the best in years. As WWE has already told us, this year's Survivor Series will be themed 'RAW vs SmackDown vs NXT'.

WWE have already announced a number of matches featuring RAW, SmackDown and NXT stars and that left us wondering whether it would be possible for WWE to do a Team RAW vs Team SmackDown vs Team NXT match.

In case this is the way WWE decides to go forward, we took a look at 10 RAW and SmackDown Superstars who could represent their respective brands at the PPV.

#10 SmackDown – Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura is the current IC Champion

We start off our list with the WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura is one of several Superstars on this list who started their WWE career in NXT and he's also a former NXT Champion.

Nakamura is one of the deadliest strikers in WWE and has an equally strong submission game. He's definitely earned a spot on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.

#9 RAW - Randy Orton

Randy Orton

Unlike a lot of the names on this list, Randy Orton has no history with NXT. Orton is one of the most popular Superstars in WWE and the 14-time World Champion has to be in the running to be one of the Superstars to face Team NXT.

Orton recently led Team Flair at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia and showed that he still has the ability to lead a team in a high-stakes match. Team WWE or Team RAW could definitely use his experience at Survivor Series.

